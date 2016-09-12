* Falling equities fan safe-haven demand, dollar/yen rise
stalls
* Boosted rate hike bets limit the dollar's losses
* Fed's Brainard speech awaited for near-term impetus
* Speculators raise long U.S. dollar bets in latest week-IMM
(Adds details, quotes)
By Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 12 The dollar began the week on the
back foot on Monday as a bout of risk aversion underpinned the
yen, though losses were limited as the U.S. currency garnered
some support on renewed talk of a possible rate hike by the
Federal Reserve as early as this month.
The safe-haven yen benefited from a broad drop in equities,
with Tokyo's Nikkei slipping to a two-week low. The
dollar was down 0.3 percent at 102.445 yen, while the
euro slipped 0.2 percent to 115.15 yen.
The currency market also kept an eye on the sell-off in
global bonds, with perceived limits to central bank policies
having taken German and Japanese sovereign bond yields to
multi-month highs. U.S. Treasury yields have also tracked their
global peers higher.
"The rise in global bond yields are being seen as a negative
factor by the risk asset markets, which in turn is supporting
the yen and capping the dollar," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior
FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
The Bank of Japan is now studying several options to steepen
the bond yield curve, say sources familiar with its thinking, as
authorities desperately seek out policy tools to revive an
economy that has failed to emerge from stagnation despite years
of massive stimulus.
While the stock market's fall was the main driver behind the
yen's firmer showing, the Japanese currency also benefited from
its safe haven status in reaction to Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton falling ill at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony and
diagnosed with pneumonia.
Markets have generally assumed Clinton would win the
presidency and have not truly considered the implications, both
economic and for national security, should Donald Trump prevail.
Last week's nuclear test by North Korea, its fifth and
biggest, has already unsettled global markets. And on Monday
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency cited South Korean government
sources saying North Korea has completed preparations for
another test.
Disappointment at the European Central Bank's failure to
deliver more stimulus last week has weighed on euro zone bond
markets.
Against the dollar, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1239
.
A spate of Fed speakers kept hopes alive for a September
rate hike, despite some recently disappointing economic data
including only a modest rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.
After Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren
spoke on Friday, odds on a rate hike in September rose to 30
percent probability from 24 percent before his comments.
Monday is the final day on which U.S policymakers can speak
in public before the "blackout period" begins a week before the
Sep. 20-21 meeting. Fed governor Lael Brainard was suddenly
scheduled late last week to give a talk in Chicago on Monday.
"Market participants are wondering if maybe she's being
wheeled out to give the market one last warning of a rate hike
at next week's meeting," Marshall Gittler, head of investment
research at FXPrimus, said in a note.
"The thinking is that if someone as dovish as she is starts
talking like a hawk, people will notice," Gittler said.
Speculators increased their bets on the U.S. dollar for the
first time in six weeks in the week ended Sept. 6, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
Japanese yen net long positions fell to their lowest level
since mid-August.
The prevailing risk off mood did not bode well for
antipodean currencies.
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at $0.7524
and the New Zealand dollar was little changed at
$0.7316 after losing 1 percent the previous day.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)