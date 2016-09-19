* Dollar index trades near Friday's 2-week high
* U.S. August CPI rises more than expected
* Traders increase bets on Fed rate hike in December
* Focus on BOJ, Fed meetings on Sept 20-21
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 The dollar traded near a
two-week high against a basket of major currencies on Monday
after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August,
bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates this year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 95.984
, having risen to as high as 96.108 on Friday, its
strongest level since Sept. 1.
U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August, data
on Friday showed, pointing to a steady build-up of inflation
that could allow the Fed to raise interest rates this year.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, rose 0.3 percent last month, the biggest increase since
February. The core CPI increased 2.3 percent in the 12 months
through August.
U.S. short-term interest rate futures are now implying a 55
percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates by December,
compared to around 47 percent on before the CPI data, according
to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The implied probability of the Fed raising interest rates at
its policy meeting this week remains low, at 12 percent.
It remains to be seen whether the U.S. central bank will
manage to raise interest rates by December without triggering a
bout of dollar strength and to keep markets believing that it is
ready to do so, said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
"That will test its (the Fed's) skill and will hinge on how
they communicate," Ino said.
A rise in the dollar can increase disinflationary pressures
on the U.S. economy, a point touched upon recently by a Fed
policymaker.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard had said last Monday that low
interest rate policies across advanced economies could make the
United States more vulnerable to spikes in the value of the
dollar which could put downward pressure on inflation.
The euro held steady at $1.1160, having touched a low
of $1.1149 earlier on Monday, its lowest level since Sept. 6.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.1 percent to 102.20 yen
. Trading conditions in the yen are likely to be thinner
than usual, with Japanese financial markets closed for a public
holiday.
All eyes this week will be on the policy meetings by the Fed
and Bank of Japan on Sept. 20-21.
"Everyone's focusing on what will happen on Wednesday so
moves could be very limited today and tomorrow," said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Singapore, referring to the dollar
against the yen.
Sterling nursed its losses after shedding 1.8 percent on
Friday and was last trading at $1.3032, up 0.3 percent
on the day.
Major currencies showed little reaction to news of three
attacks across the United States over the weekend, involving
bombings in New York City and New Jersey and a stabbing rampage
at a Minnesota shopping mall.
There was little sign of investor risk aversion across
financial markets, with the risk-sensitive Australian dollar
edging up 0.3 percent to $0.7519, while U.S. S&P stock
futures edged up 0.3 percent.
