* Mexican peso gains about 1.5 pct vs dollar
* Dollar/yen erases earlier losses, up from 1-month low
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The Mexican peso surged in
Asian trade on Tuesday, buoyed by the view that U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is doing better than her
rival Donald Trump in a closely-watched television debate.
The Mexican peso gained about 1.5 percent on the day to
19.587 to the dollar, after rising to 19.575 at one
point.
"Overall, there seems to be some adjustment of positions
that had been betting on Trump risk," said a trader for a
Japanese bank.
There seems to be some profit-taking of long dollar
positions taken against the Mexican peso, he said.
The peso has hit record lows in recent days on concerns a
Trump victory would threaten Mexico's exports to the United
States, its single biggest market.
The safe haven yen retreated from a one-month high set
against the dollar earlier on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the dollar was last trading at 100.72 yen
, up 0.4 percent on the day.
The greenback had slipped to as low as 100.085 yen earlier
on Tuesday, its lowest level since late August, as caution
gripped the market ahead of the U.S. presidential debate.
While both Clinton and Trump are seen favouring a weaker
dollar, some fear a Trump victory could expose the U.S. economy
to more acute negative shocks with worse consequences for the
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Shinichi
Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)