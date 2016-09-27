* Mexican peso climbs about 2 pct vs dollar
* Dollar/yen erases earlier losses, up from 1-month low
* Market moves suggest Clinton seen as doing better than
Trump
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The Mexican peso surged in
Asian trade on Tuesday, buoyed by the view that U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did better than her
rival Donald Trump in a closely-watched television debate.
The Mexican peso gained about 2 percent on the day to 19.488
to the dollar, putting it on track for its best daily
performance since February. The peso rose to 19.4805 at one
point on Tuesday.
"Overall, there seems to be some adjustment of positions
that had been betting on Trump risk," said a trader for a
Japanese bank.
There seems to be some profit-taking of long dollar
positions taken against the Mexican peso, he said.
The peso has hit record lows in recent days on concerns that
a Trump victory would threaten Mexico's exports to the United
States, its single biggest market.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed that currency speculators had recently ramped up
their bearish bets against the peso.
Clinton may have been seen as doing better than initially
expected, helping to lift risk-sensitive currencies and assets
that had retreated ahead of the debate, said Jesper Bargmann,
head of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
"It may be that Clinton did a little bit better than was the
initial expectation or you could say that Trump didn't surprise
in any way. Maybe the market was afraid that he was going to
have something up his sleeve to surprise and make him look
good," Bargmann said.
The Democrat and Republican candidates traded barbs and
accusations in their first debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
It remained to be seen how voters would judge their performance.
The safe haven yen retreated from a one-month high set
against the dollar earlier on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the dollar was last trading at 100.73 yen
, up 0.4 percent on the day.
The greenback had slipped to as low as 100.085 yen earlier
on Tuesday, its lowest level since late August, as caution
gripped the market ahead of the U.S. presidential debate.
Clinton is seen as the candidate of the status quo, while
there is more uncertainty over what a Trump presidency might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, trade and the economy.
