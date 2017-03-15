* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting
rates
* Euro pressured, off peaks as Dutch vote looms
* Sterling nurses losses after plumbing two-month lows
TOKYO, March 15 The dollar wobbled in a narrow
range in Asian trading on Wednesday, as investors waited
anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon
reveal on its monetary policy outlook.
With the futures market pricing in more than a 90 percent
chance that it would raise interest rates, investors' main focus
turned to what the Fed's statement on Wednesday will say about
the pace of hikes this year.
"With a rate increase already priced in, we will be watching
to see whether the Fed gives any hints about changing its
outlooks for inflation or growth," said Kumiko Ishikawa, FX
market analyst at Sony Financial Holdings.
"There is a small chance the Fed will signal plans to raise
rates four times instead of three this year, which would lift
the dollar," she said.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the greenback edged up 0.1
percent to 114.81, remaining shy of last week's peak of
115.51, which was its highest level since Jan. 19 as
expectations built for the rate increase.
"I think the dollar might have trouble above the 115 level
today, with Japanese exporters still seeking to sell above it
ahead of the end of the Japanese fiscal year this month," said
Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm
Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"Of course, everyone is waiting for the Fed, so we're
expecting range-bound trading until we get some clear signals
about expectations for the rest of the year," he said.
U.S. inflation data overnight cemented rate hike
expectations. U.S. producer prices rose more than expected last
month, marking the most robust year-on-year gain in nearly five
years.
The Bank of Japan also began a two-day monetary policy
meeting on Wednesday. It is expected to hold its policy steady
and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify
talk of withdrawing its massive stimulus.
Sterling nursed its losses after tumbling to an eight-week
low of $1.2110 in the previous session, amid worries
about a prolonged and painful process of the UK's exit from the
European Union. It was last steady on the day at $1.2166.
British Prime Minister Theresa May won parliamentary backing
on Monday to begin the process of leaving the EU and start two
years of talks that will shape the future of Britain and Europe,
as Scotland mulled a possible second independence referendum.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.0614. It remained
below its Monday high of $1.0714, which was its loftiest perch
since early February, as concerns about a Dutch vote offset
market speculation that the European Central Bank could be
poised to wind down its stimulus programme.
The Netherlands will vote on Wednesday in an election that
was seen as a test of anti-immigrant sentiment, even before a
rift with Turkey at the weekend put immigration and nationalism
at the top of the political agenda.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rival currencies, was flat at 101.71.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk and
Randy Fabi)