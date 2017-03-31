* Soft euro zone inflation data pressures euro
* Upward revision to US GDP data helps greenback
* Market awaits Trump trade orders later in the session
* S. African rand slumps as fin min replaced
TOKYO, March 31 The dollar edged up on Friday,
poised for weekly gains after solid U.S. economic data
contrasted with cooling euro zone inflation, though it was set
to book losses in the first quarter amid concerns about the
direction of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major rivals, was up 0.2 percent at 100.59,
up 1 percent for the week and within a hair of a two-week high
of 100.60 hit overnight. It was down 1.6 percent for the first
quarter, and 0.5 for the month.
The euro nursed losses, flat on the day at $1.0675
and down 1.1 percent for the week. It was up 0.9 percent for
March, and 1.5 percent for the quarter.
German and Spanish consumer price data released on Thursday
showed inflation slowed more sharply than expected in March as
oil prices slumped, offering some respite to the European
Central Bank as it faces pressure to wind down its monetary
stimulus.
Revised U.S. gross domestic product data on Thursday showed
that U.S. fourth quarter growth slowed less than previously
reported as consumer spending provided a boost that was
partially offset by the largest gain in imports in two years.
"The number itself wasn't great but the forward-looking
indicators look pretty good," Jennifer Vail, head of
fixed-income research for US Bank Wealth Management in Portland,
Oregon said about the U.S. figures.
"You're probably going to see some modest reaction to the
softness we're seeing in the eurozone, as it looks like some of
the inflation data is not as strong as initially thought," she
said. "I think the reason you didn't see more substantial dollar
strength is concerns on the lack of conviction that our new
president had in getting ACA repealed."
Republicans withdrew their bill a week ago to replace and
repeal the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act (ACA) due
to lack of support in Congress, raising concerns that Trump's
tax reform and stimulus measures might also face legislative
challenges.
Trump lashed out on Thursday at Republican conservatives who
helped torpedo the healthcare legislation, escalating a feud
within his party.
TRUMP'S TRADE ORDERS IN FOCUS
Later on Friday, Trump will sign executive orders aimed at
identifying abuses that are causing massive U.S. trade deficits
and clamping down on non-payment of anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties on imports, according to his top trade
officials.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters that one of
the orders directs his department and the U.S. Trade
Representative to conduct a major review of the causes of U.S.
trade deficits, including "currency misalignment.
While the foreign exchange market's reaction to the news was
muted, market participants were warily watching for
developments.
"From a risk-management perspective, it's definitely
something on the radar," said Bart Wakabayashi, branch manager
for State Street Bank and Trust in Tokyo.
As the conditions to be labelled a currency manipulator are
subjective, U.S. officials could tweak their definition so that
it even included countries like South Korea and Japan, he said.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar added 0.1
percent to 112.07 yen, after edging up to its highest
levels since March 21. It was up 0.6 percent for the week, but
down 0.6 percent for the month and skidded 4.3 percent for the
quarter.
Data released on Friday showed Japan's core consumer prices
rose 0.2 percent in February from a year earlier, marking the
fastest annual pace in nearly two years but still distant from
the central bank's ambitious 2 percent target.
Japan's business year ends on Friday. The dollar was on
track to lose 0.4 percent against the yen for the fiscal period.
Sterling edged up 0.2 percent to $1.2481, on track
for a slight gain in a week marked by volatile trading as
British Prime Minister Theresa May formally triggered the Brexit
process.
It was up 1.2 percent for the quarter, on track for its
first quarterly gain against the dollar for almost two years as
accelerating inflation fuelled expectations that the Bank of
England was moving towards tightening policy.
The dollar rallied 1.3 percent against South Africa's rand
to 13.470, its highest since early February, after
President Jacob Zuma sacked finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a
cabinet reshuffle following days of speculation that has rocked
the country's markets and currency.
Gordhan was replaced with home affairs head Malusi Gigaba.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Pullin &
Shri Navaratnam)