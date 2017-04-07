* Market focus also on U.S.-China talks, U.S. jobs data
* Euro slumps after dovish hints from ECB's Draghi
* U.S. jobs report expected to show March rise of 180,000
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar skidded against the
safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday after the United States
launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, raising
concerns of a sharp escalation in the Syrian civil war.
U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered
missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was down slightly on the day at
100.66, up 0.3 percent for the week.
Against the yen, which tends to gain in times of
geopolitical tension or risk aversion, the dollar erased its
early modest gains and dropped 0.3 percent to 110.44 yen,
down 0.8 percent for the week.
"The fact that the dollar hasn't broken under 110 on this
news shows how strong that level is, but we are still waiting to
see Russia's reaction to the U.S. move," said Ayako Sera, senior
market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.
The U.S. military gave Russian forces advanced notice of its
strikes and did not hit sections of the base where the Russians
were believed to be present, a Pentagon spokesman said on
Thursday.
"The news of the attack on Syria, and the resulting risk
averse mood, has overtaken the U.S. jobs report as the main
focus of the day," she added.
Later on Friday, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is
expected to show an increase of 180,000 jobs in March, compared
with 235,000 in February, according to economists polled by
Reuters, which could reinforce expectations that the Federal
Reserve will deliver two more interest rate increases this
calendar year.
Falling U.S. Treasury yields also undermined the dollar. The
benchmark 10-year yield touched its lowest levels since
November, and last stood at 2.310 percent in Asian
trading, down from its U.S. close of 2.343 percent.
The U.S. air strike came during a two-day summit between
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and will add a new
dimension to their talks.
The meeting had a strong focus on trade and North Korea's
military programme. Trump had warned that he would be ready to
act unilaterally to address North Korea's nuclear program if
China does not step up to help in the matter.
Trump's domestic policy agenda was put in the spotlight on
Thursday, when U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan
said tax reform would take longer to accomplish than healthcare
reform. Ryan said that Congress and the White House were
initially closer to agreement on healthcare legislation than on
tax policy.
Currency policy was also in focus, after an administration
official told Reuters that "misalignment" was seen as more
significant than "currency manipulation" as a cause of trade
deficits.
"Currency misalignment is different from currency
manipulation and currency undervaluation," the official said.
"So we want to see a process of analysing currency situations
that includes whether it's misaligned, not just whether it's
devalued or manipulated."
The euro was slightly lower on the day at $1.0643,
after dovish comments from European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi helped push it to a three week low of $1.0629
overnight. It was down 0.1 percent for the week.
Draghi said on Thursday that he does "not see cause to
deviate" from the ECB's stated policy path, which includes bond
buying at least until the end of the year and record-low rates
until well after that to stimulate inflation.
Against the yen, the euro slumped 0.4 percent to 117.53
after dropping as low as 117.30 yen earlier, its
deepest pit since late November.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
and Eric Meijer)