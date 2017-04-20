* Investors await first round of France's presidential
election
* Dollar edges vs yen as flight-to-safety bid eases
TOKYO, April 20 The dollar caught its breath in
Asian trading on Thursday, holding above lows hit earlier this
week as investors awaited this weekend's first round of voting
in France's presidential election.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major rivals, was slightly higher on the day at
99.752, moving away from a three-week low of 99.465
plumbed on Tuesday.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.07200, and was
expected to tread water ahead of this weekend's vote.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron held on to his lead as favourite to
emerge as the eventual victor, a closely watched poll showed,
although it indicated that the outcome of the first round of
voting on Sunday was too close to call.
Millions of French voters remain undecided, making this the
least predictable vote in France in decades, and raising fears
of a potential surprise result that could spread turmoil in
markets.
"Some people thought, no way would Brexit pass, no way would
Trump win," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust.
"There have too many recent surprises, so investors are wary
of taking positions," she said.
Data released early on Thursday showed Japan's exports rose
in March at the fastest pace in more than two years, though
fears of trade friction clouded the outlook.
Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who heads Japan for a
newly-created bilateral economic dialogue with the United
States, said on Wednesday that Japan has less room to compromise
with the United States under a bilateral trade deal.
Against its perceived safe-haven Japanese counterpart, the
dollar was up 0.1 percent at 108.99 yen, pulling away
from five-month lows touched on Monday.
"There was a reversal of the recent flight-to-safety trend
on Wednesday that we'd been seeing," said Bill Northey, chief
investment officer at the private client group of U.S. Bank in
Helena, Montana.
"You can see that reflected in the U.S. yield curve, as
rates moved a bit higher after release of the Beige Book," he
said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's periodic report on
the economy.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which wallowed at
five-month lows earlier this week, stood at 2.205 percent
in Asian trade, edging up from the U.S. close of
2.202 percent on Wednesday.
The Beige Book showed the economy expanded at a
modest-to-moderate pace between mid-February and the end of
March, but inflation pressures remained in check despite more
difficulties in attracting and retaining workers.
The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate in March for the
second time in three months. But in recent weeks,
weaker-than-forecast data on employment, consumer spending and
inflation, as well as geopolitical tension in Syria and North
Korea, have prompted investors to trim their expectations for
two more hikes this year, according to interest rate futures.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that the
United States was looking at ways to pressure North Korea over
its nuclear programme as North Korean state media warned the
Americans of a "super-mighty preemptive strike" and said don't
"mess with us."
Investors also remain concerned over doubts whether
President Donald Trump's administration would be able to pass
fiscal or tax reforms any time soon.
Sterling added 0.2 percent to $1.2797 after notching
a more than six-month high of $1.2908 on Tuesday following
British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for an early general
election ahead of Brexit negotiations.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)