* Dovish Draghi remarks pressure euro
* Fed officials stick to hawkish message
TOKYO, June 27 The dollar stood tall on Tuesday,
pushing to a one-month high against the yen as investors waited
to see if Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would stick to her
positive economic outlook at an event later in the global
session.
The Fed chair is scheduled to take part in a discussion on
global economic issues at London's Royal Academy, and is seen
likely to stick to her positive views on the U.S. economy
despite a recent batch of weak U.S. economic data, supporting
the Fed's forecast of raising interest rates once more this
year.
"Hedge funds are already selling yen this week, and positive
comments from Yellen could give them an excuse to sell even
more," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research
firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
That selling helped the dollar touch a fresh one-month high
of 111.95 yen early on Tuesday. It was last up 0.1
percent at 111.94 yen.
But U.S. data on Monday gave investors reason to be cautious
about buying the dollar. New orders for key U.S.-made capital
goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments also declined,
suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector
halfway through the second quarter.
After the weak data raised concerns about falling inflation
and lacklustre growth, long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields
dropped to seven-month lows and the yield curve between
five-year notes and 30-year bonds fell to its flattest level
since 2007.
Still, Fed officials doggedly stuck to their hawkish
scripts. San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on
Monday that a recent slowdown in U.S. inflation was mainly due
to one-off factors and should not prevent further increases in
rates.
Financial conditions have loosened in the past year despite
the Fed raising interest rates three times since December, which
is another reason to continue tightening, New York Fed President
William Dudley said in remarks published on Monday.
The euro licked its wounds after contrastingly dovish
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. It
was last steady on the day at $1.1180, above its
overnight low of $1.1172.
Draghi's remarks in a town-hall session with university
students in Lisbon included saying that super low rates create
jobs, foster growth and benefit borrowers. He rejected calls to
exit super easy monetary policy quickly, arguing that premature
tightening would lead to a fresh recession and more inequality.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was flat on the day at 97.432
.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)