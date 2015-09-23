* Dollar index touches highest since Sept 4
* Yen clings to broad gains made overnight
* Falls in equities dampen risk sentiment
* Focus on China flash Caixin/Markit PMI
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The dollar hit its highest in
nearly three weeks versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday,
while the yen held on to broad gains made overnight as
persistent worries over a slowdown in China dampened risk
sentiment.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar rose to
96.471, its highest level since Sept. 4.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.1110, having pulled
back from a high of $1.1460 set last week after the U.S. Federal
Reserve held off from raising interest rates.
The dollar has bounced back from last week's lows as
comments from several Federal Reserve officials revived
expectations that the U.S. central bank could still raise
interest rates this year.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent versus the yen at 120.27
yen, but remained below this week's high of 120.66 yen.
The yen held on to the broad gains it made on Tuesday, when
equity markets fell, with European equities dented by a plunge
in the shares of Volkswagen, Europe's largest car
maker, to four-year lows.
Lingering concerns about the prospects for global growth and
the health of China's economy also dampened risk sentiment,
giving a boost to safe haven currencies and assets.
"It is not plausible to blame a single corporation for the
surge in risk aversion in Europe and news flow was mostly second
tier, so the price action adds to the signs warning that risk
aversion will persist for some time regardless of FOMC's
decisions," Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac,
said in a research note.
The focus now is on a flash survey on China's manufacturing
activity due at 0145 GMT. Given worries about global growth and
a weaker Chinese economy, the report will set the tone for
markets.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $0.7072.
Against the yen, the Aussie was down 0.2 percent at 85.00 yen
, having shed 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)