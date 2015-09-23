* China Sept flash factory PMI hits 6-1/2-year low
* Aussie falls 0.9 pct, Aussie/yen down 1.2 pct
* Yen strengthens on risk aversion
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The Australian dollar tumbled
and the yen rose on Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese
factory activity fell to a 6-1/2-year low, clouding the outlook
for global growth.
The preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.0 in September, the worst since
March 2009 and below market expectations of 47.5.
The bleak reading of Chinese manufacturing activity
reinforced concerns of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy and spurred selling of commodity
currencies, while giving a boost to the safe haven yen.
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for
China plays, fell 0.9 percent to $0.7026, pulling
further away from a near four-week high of $0.7280 set on
Friday.
Against the yen, the Aussie shed 1.2 percent to 84.14
.
The yen also gained ground against the U.S. dollar, with the
greenback slipping 0.3 percent to 119.79 yen.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar pulled
back to 96.263. Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar index
had set a high of 96.484, its strongest level since Sept. 4.
The latest sign of slowing Chinese growth could increase the
uncertainty over the possible timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve
rate rise, analysts said, after the Fed held off from raising
interest rates last week.
"Clearly the Fed is placing greater importance on China and
Chinese activity so this could be seen as a further reason to
delay Fed rate hikes," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy
Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1137, pulling up from
a low of $1.1105 set earlier on Wednesday, its lowest level
since Sept. 4.
The euro is still down about 1.4 percent for the week, after
recent comments from European Central Bank officials bolstered
the view that the ECB could expand monetary stimulus.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Jacqueline Wong)