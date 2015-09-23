* China Sept flash factory PMI hits 6-1/2-year low

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The Australian dollar tumbled and the yen rose on Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese factory activity fell to a 6-1/2-year low, clouding the outlook for global growth.

The preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.0 in September, the worst since March 2009 and below market expectations of 47.5.

The bleak reading of Chinese manufacturing activity reinforced concerns of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and spurred selling of commodity currencies, while giving a boost to the safe haven yen.

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for China plays, fell 0.9 percent to $0.7026, pulling further away from a near four-week high of $0.7280 set on Friday.

Against the yen, the Aussie shed 1.2 percent to 84.14 .

The yen also gained ground against the U.S. dollar, with the greenback slipping 0.3 percent to 119.79 yen.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar pulled back to 96.263. Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar index had set a high of 96.484, its strongest level since Sept. 4.

The latest sign of slowing Chinese growth could increase the uncertainty over the possible timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate rise, analysts said, after the Fed held off from raising interest rates last week.

"Clearly the Fed is placing greater importance on China and Chinese activity so this could be seen as a further reason to delay Fed rate hikes," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1137, pulling up from a low of $1.1105 set earlier on Wednesday, its lowest level since Sept. 4.

The euro is still down about 1.4 percent for the week, after recent comments from European Central Bank officials bolstered the view that the ECB could expand monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)