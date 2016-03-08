* Disappointing China trade data heightens global demand
concerns
* Aussie, loonie give back gains as commodities rally loses
steam
* ECB seen likely to ease, but investors ponder extent
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 8 The perennial safe-haven
yen logged solid gains against the dollar and euro in Asian
trade on Tuesday as risk appetites waned, and downbeat Chinese
trade data fuelled concerns about the state of global demand.
China's February exports disappointed analysts'
expectations, falling 25.4 percent from a year earlier, while
imports fell by 13.8 percent.
The dollar skidded against the yen, giving up about 0.5
percent to 112.90 yen, after earlier hitting a one-week
low of 112.75 yen. The euro dropped about 0.4 percent to 124.47
yen.
"The dollar/yen is a bit soggy today," said Kaneo Ogino,
director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in
Tokyo. "There are still plenty of people who want to sell the
dollar, and lock in their recent gains."
Data released early in the session showed Japan's economy
contracted an annualised 1.1 percent in the final quarter of
2015, less than the initially estimated 1.4 percent contraction,
though private consumption remained weak.
The Australian and Canadian dollars pulled away from
multi-month highs touched on a rally in commodity prices, which
faded as investors took profits.
The Aussie fell about 0.5 percent to $0.7427 after
reaching an overnight high not seen since July, of $0.7486. Its
Canadian peer climbed as far as C$1.3262 per USD,
scaling a peak last seen in November, but the greenback was last
up 0.3 percent at C$1.3323.
On Monday, Brent crude jumped more than 5 percent to
above $40 a barrel for the first time this year on growing hopes
of a production freeze in an over-supplied market, though it was
down more than 1 percent in Asian trading.
The euro edged up about 0.1 percent to $1.10220,
holding steady after a recent recovery from a one-month low of
$1.08255 struck on March 2.
The euro's outlook remained clouded by Thursday's policy
review by the European Central Bank (ECB).
The ECB is widely expected to ease, but investors are
uncertain about how far the central bank will go. Euro bears are
cautious about positioning for bold action, having been badly
burnt before when the ECB disappointed by choosing to take more
modest easing steps.
"We think the central bank will once again struggle to beat
high expectations, with the euro not likely to suffer
significantly after the announcement," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
The Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of New Zealand also
hold policy meetings this week, but no action is expected.
Markets are giving only a small chance of a rate cut by the
RBNZ. Many analysts instead expect a dovish statement to
accompany a no-change decision.
That kept the kiwi from joining the overnight rally in
commodity currencies. It was last at $0.6772, down
about 0.4 percent and moving away from a two-month high of
$0.6820 on Friday.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Richard Borsuk)