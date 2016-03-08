* Demand for safe-haven yen rises as China jitters pervade
SYDNEY, March 9 The yen was broadly firmer early
on Wednesday as demand for the safe-haven currency picked up
after disappointing Chinese trade data took the wind out of a
global risk rally.
The dollar last stood at 112.67 yen, having slid 0.7
percent, while the euro flirted with 124.00 yen, well
off Friday's high of 125.585.
The Australian dollar dipped under 84.00 yen,
pulling further from a one-month high of 85.00 set on Monday.
European and U.S. stocks fell overnight while many
commodities came under pressure after China's exports tumbled by
the most in over six years last month.
The data highlighted risks facing the global economy,
bolstering expectations for dovish outcomes at central bank
policy reviews in Europe and New Zealand on Thursday.
The European Central Bank is considered almost certain to
ease, but no one quite dares to position for bold action given
the ECB has disappointed before.
Still, the euro has struggled to perform with the threat of
ECB policy action looming. The common currency last stood at
$1.1010, having briefly dipped below $1.1000 overnight.
Also on the defensive, the New Zealand dollar traded at
$0.6737, retreating further from Friday's peak of
$0.6820.
While markets only imply a small chance of a rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand, investors suspect it is only time
before the central bank delivers another cut to the 2.5 percent
cash rate.
"The RBNZ did signal a bias to ease in January and the risk
is that it decides to move earlier to prevent further
strengthening in the exchange rate," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
In contrast, the Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates on
hold as it waits to gauge what impact the government's expected
spending measures might have on the economy.
But a retreat in oil prices took a toll on the Canadian
dollar, which slid to C$1.3424 per USD, from a 3-1/2
month peak of C$1.3262 set on Monday.
The Australian dollar fared better among its commodity peers
thanks to further gains in iron ore, Australia's single biggest
export earner. It stood at $0.7428, still within reach
of an eight-month high of $0.7486.
