By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 30 The dollar hit a one-month high
against the yen early on Monday and stood tall against other
peers after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
enhanced the prospect of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
The Fed chair said on Friday a rate increase in the coming
months "would be appropriate," if the economy and labour market
continued to improve.
Yellen's rate hike endorsement was just what the currency
market was looking for to take the already-bullish dollar yet
higher after a recent run of upbeat U.S. economic indicators
and comments from top Fed officials that supported a near-term
tightening.
The euro hovered near a 2-1/2-month low of $1.1109
after shedding 0.7 percent on Friday.
The dollar index added to Friday's gains to touch 95.828
, its highest in two months.
The greenback was up 0.3 percent at 110.660 yen after
rising to 110.805, its highest since April 28.
In addition to the latest round of hawkish-sounding comments
from Yellen, political developments in Tokyo were also seen
supporting the dollar against its Japanese counterpart.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to delay an
increase in the sales tax by two and a half years, a government
official said on Sunday.
Japan is also seen compiling a supplementary budget to boost
the sputtering economy, a move which is widely expected to be
followed by further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
"Fiscal policy is positive for the yen, but if the stimulus
is accompanied further monetary easing, then it is a
yen-weakening factor as brings the concept of 'helicopter money'
to mind," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
While a delay in the sales tax hike could shield the
floundering economy from a tax shock, it means less income for
the cash-strapped government, possibly prompting credit rating
agencies to downgrade Japan's sovereign rating.
"A potential credit downgrade will also hurt the yen, so the
recent developments would be negative for the yen overall,"
Yamamoto said.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was also on the back foot
against a buoyant dollar. The Aussie was steady at $0.7181
after shedding 0.6 percent on Friday. A drop below
$0.7145 would take the Australian dollar to a three-month low.
Sterling consolidated after dropping on Friday as investors
cashed in on last week's rally generated by an ebb in "Brexit"
expectations.
The pound was steady at $1.4621 after peaking at a
three-week high of $1.4738 on Thursday.
A series of polls last week has pointed to the "remain" camp
opening up a lead over those favouring Brexit.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)