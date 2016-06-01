* Dollar/yen pulls further away from 1-month high
* Aussie gains after Australia's Q1 GDP exceeds forecasts
* Dollar index trades below recent 2-month peak
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 1 The dollar fell against the
yen on Wednesday, pulling away from a one-month peak set earlier
in the week, with its drop gaining momentum after breaching
technical support levels.
The dollar shed 0.7 percent to 109.95 yen, weakening
from Monday's peak of 111.455 yen, which had been the
greenback's strongest level since late April.
The dollar's retreat against the yen gained added steam
after it slipped below support at levels around 110.30 yen on
the daily Ichimoku chart, a technical analysis tool popular
among traders.
The yen's rise came on a day when Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is expected to formally announce a delay to a
scheduled sales tax hike.
Abe told members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP) on Wednesday that he will delay the tax by two and half
years, the Kyodo news agency reported. The premier is due to
hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.
Since a delay in the sales tax hike is already widely
expected, one focus is whether that will be accompanied by more
fiscal spending and how that affects Tokyo shares and risk
sentiment.
"The market is kind of looking at between 5-10 trillion
yen," said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist for UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore, referring to expectations on the
possibility of an extra Japanese budget.
If any supplementary budget were to come in at the lower end
of expectations, there could be some disappointment, Tan added.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar sagged
0.1 percent to 95.764, pulling away from a two-month high
of 95.968 set on Monday.
Data released on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer spending
recorded its biggest increase in more than six years in April
but consumer confidence dipped and a survey on business activity
in U.S. Midwest also underwhelmed.
The upshot was that investors slightly lowered their
expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve over the
near term, which weighed on the greenback.
The Australian dollar pushed higher after the country's
first-quarter economic growth exceeded market forecasts and
prompted investors to scale back expectations for the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) to lower interest rates soon.
The Aussie dollar rose to $0.7300 at one point, pulling away
from a 2-1/2 month low of $0.7145 set last week. The currency
last traded at $0.7273, up 0.6 percent.
Some analysts said gains in the Australian dollar could be
limited in the near-term despite the strong GDP number.
"In our view, the job market remains fragile. Hence domestic
demand will remain weak," Roy Teo, senior FX strategist for ABN
AMRO Bank in Singapore, said in a research note
He expects the currency to face resistance at $0.7350 ahead
of U.S. jobs data due out on Friday. He also expects the RBA to
cut interest rates in August.
