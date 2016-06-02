* Dlr/yen defensive after sinking by as much as 1.5 pct
overnight
* U.S. ADP private employment report next in focus
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 2 The yen sat on top of large gains
against its peers early on Thursday after surging on risk
aversion and disappointment over lack of clear policy guidance
by Japan following a decision to delay a consumption tax hike.
The dollar was steady at 109.480 yen, having slid
from a high of 110.830 overnight as a big drop in Tokyo stocks
fuelled bids for the safe-haven currency.
The greenback, which had soared to a one-month high of
111.455 yen on Monday on expectations for an early U.S. rate
hike, also took a big knock after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe announced on Wednesday that he was delaying a sales tax hike
by two and a half years.
"There are three factors behind the dollar/yen tumble. First
was the deterioration in risk appetite. The second was that the
dollar was vulnerable after having risen too sharply," said Shin
Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Lastly, some participants appeared let down that the prime
minister did not accompany the tax hike delay announcement with
clear stimulus plans."
The euro lost 0.6 percent versus the yen on Wednesday and
last traded at 122.50, while the Australian dollar
retreated 0.7 percent against the yen overnight.
Worries about whether Britain will vote to stay in the
European Union or not later this month also buoyed the yen,
although the Japanese currency did give back some its big gains
against the dollar late Wednesday on the stronger-than-expected
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) U.S. factory activity
numbers.
The dollar will await the U.S. May ADP private employment
report due later in the day for potential relief, with the
report often seen providing clues to the all-important non-farm
payrolls data scheduled for release on Friday.
The euro was steady at $ 1.1185 after gaining 0.5
percent overnight.
The market will keep an eye on the European Central Bank's
policy meeting later in the session, although few expect the
gathering to result in fireworks as the central bank is widely
anticipated to stand pat on monetary policy.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7250
, losing a some steam after rising sharply to a two-week
high of $0.7300 the previous day on stronger-than-expected local
first quarter GDP data.