By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 8 The dollar bloc currencies such as
the Australian and Canadian dollars held on to large gains on
Wednesday, supported by monetary policy expectations and higher
commodity prices, while the U.S. dollar treaded water against
the yen and euro.
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7454
after surging more than 1 percent overnight to a one-month high
of $0.7478 after the Reserve Bank of Australia stood pat on
monetary policy and hinted it was not in a hurry to raise rates.
The Canadian dollar hovered near C$1.2753 per
dollar, a one-month high reached Tuesday as crude oil prices
rose above the $50 threshold for the first time since July 2015.
The Aussie and Loonie were also well supported as the U.S.
dollar suffered large losses against its peers over the past
week after Friday's much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm
payrolls report dashed hopes for a June interest rate increase
by the Federal Reserve.
The dollar was flat at 107.315 yen off the one-month
low of 106.35 touched on Monday but still a long way away from
the recent peak of 111.455 scaled at the end of May.
The euro was effectively unchanged at $1.1359, having
closed the last two days virtually flat after a 2 percent surge
on Friday's disappointing U.S. non-farm report.
"A June U.S. rate hike is now out of the question and the
focus is whether the Fed provides any hints of a July hike.
There are no major U.S. indicators until the Fed's policy
meeting next week, and the dollar is likely to remain bearish
until then," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG
Securities in Tokyo.
The Fed concludes a two-day policy meeting on June 15.
Elsewhere, the speculation over whether Britain will vote to
remain in the European Union at a referendum on June 23
continued to sway the pound.
Sterling was steady at $1.4540 after having gained
roughly 0.8 percent overnight as two polls gave a narrow lead to
the "Remain" camp.
The New Zealand dollar traded at $0.6960, dipping
slightly from a one-month peak of $0.6982 touched overnight. The
Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces its policy decision early
on Thursday with the market expecting the central bank to keep
monetary policy unchanged.
