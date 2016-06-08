* Better-than-expected China imports helps dollar off
session lows
* Sterling steadies after volatile swings ahead of Brexit
vote
By Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 8 The dollar plumbed a fresh
four-week trough against a basket of currencies on Wednesday,
though better-than-expected Chinese import figures helped it
climb off session lows.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rivals, edged down 0.1 percent to 93.740
after dropping as low as 93.695, its lowest since May 11.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar slipped 0.3
percent to 107.05 yen, after hitting a session low of
106.72 earlier. It remained off the one-month low of 106.35
touched on Monday but still a long way away from levels above
111 yen at the end of May.
Underpinning risk appetite and helping the dollar climb off
its lows against the perceived safe-haven yen, data showed that
China's imports beat forecasts in May, adding to hopes that the
economy may be stabilising even though exports fell more than
expected.
"Stocks rose after the China trade figures, in a bit of a
'risk on' reaction, because imports didn't fall as much as
expected," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"The data had an impact on stocks, which did have some
effect on forex, but ahead of next week's Fed meeting, it's
difficult to have an extreme 'risk on' or 'risk off' move in
either direction," she said.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1373. It had closed
the last two days virtually flat after its 2 percent surge on
Friday's disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls report that all
but quashed expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike this month.
"A June U.S. rate hike is now out of the question and the
focus is whether the Fed provides any hints of a July hike.
There are no major U.S. indicators until the Fed's policy
meeting next week, and the dollar is likely to remain bearish
until then," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG
Securities in Tokyo.
The Fed concludes a two-day policy meeting on June 15.
The dollar got a small lift overnight after revised figures
on U.S. productivity and labour costs in the first quarter
supported the view that labour market slack is being gradually
reduced.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7462
after surging more than 1 percent in the previous
session to a one-month high of $0.7465 following the Reserve
Bank of Australia's decision to stand pat on monetary policy and
hint it was not in a hurry to raise rates.
Elsewhere, the speculation over whether Britain will vote to
remain in the European Union at a referendum on June 23
continued to sway the pound.
Sterling was steady at $1.4551 after having gained
roughly 0.8 percent overnight as two polls gave a narrow lead to
the "Remain" camp.
The New Zealand dollar added 0.3 percent to $0.6999
after scaling a one-month peak of $0.7006 earlier.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce its
policy decision early on Thursday, with the market expecting the
central bank to keep monetary policy unchanged.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)