* Cable hits 8-week low on rising worries on Brexit
* Yen surges to 3-year high vs euro, pound
* Swiss franc at 3-month high vs euro
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 13 The British pound fell to an
eight-week low against the dollar on Monday amid trepidation
ahead of a referendum that could push Britain out of the
European Union, while the yen gained broadly as the mood turned
sombre after Sunday's mass shooting in the United States.
The British pound, which lost 1.4 percent on
Friday, its second biggest fall so far this year, shed another
0.2 percent in early Asian trade to $1.4208. It fell to as low
as $1.4159, its weakest since April 18.
"The referendum is getting nearer and opinion polls are
showing a very tight race," said Shin Kadota, chief FX
strategist at Barclays.
Implied volatilities on sterling soared as market players
felt the need for protection against the currency's fall.
Three-month pound volatility shot up to 17.2 percent,
its highest level since early 2009.
Opinion polls published during the weekend showed voters
were still divided over whether to end Britain's European Union
membership.
The pound also hit a one-month low against the euro, which
rose to as high as 79.355 pence. It last stood at
79.135.
The safe-haven yen meanwhile surged to its highest level in
three years against both sterling and the euro as investors
sought shelter in the Japanese currency with sentiment taking a
further battering following a mass shooting in the United States
on Sunday.
The sterling hit a near three-year low of 150.68 yen
, while the euro also slipped to a three-year nadir
of 119.52 yen.
The dollar lost 0.4 percent to 106.60 yen, edging
near one-month low of 106.26 touched last Thursday.
While many market players think the Bank of Japan will keep
its policy on hold at its meeting on June 15-16, that perception
could change if the dollar falls below its 18-month low of
105.55 set on May 3.
The euro slipped to $1.12475, its lowest since June
3, giving up more than a half its gains made after disappointing
U.S. employment data on that day.
The safe-haven Swiss franc held firm, hitting its highest
level against the euro in three months.
It stood at 1.0840 franc per euro, having lost
2.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly fall since January
2015, when the Swiss National Bank suddenly scrapped its floor
for the currency pair.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)