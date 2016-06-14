* Euro hit after 10-yr German yield turns negative for first
time
* Yen firm vs dollar, euro amid ongoing risk aversion
* Fed meeting eyed for cues on the c.bank's rate hike stance
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 15 The euro nursed losses against
the dollar early on Wednesday, dragged down after the benchmark
German bond yield turned negative for the first time as markets
braced for the Federal Reserve's policy decision amid heightened
worries over Brexit.
The euro was little changed at $1.1210 after sliding
0.8 percent overnight to an 11-day low of $1.1189.
Concerns about Britain opting to leave the European Union in
a referendum next week continued to influence the mood in global
markets. Germany's 10-year bund yield turned
negative for the first time on Tuesday after a series of polls
showed a big lead for the "leave" camp.
The euro, on the other hand, fell against the safe-have yen,
which has been bolstered recently on mounting Brexit fears. The
common currency was steady at 118.85 yen after
falling to 118.51 overnight, its lowest since January 2013.
The yen also remained on the front foot against the dollar,
although the U.S. currency drew a bit of a reprieve on Tuesday's
upbeat May U.S. retail sales data.
The dollar was little changed at 106.03 yen, having
pulled back from an overnight low of 105.63. A drop below 105.55
would take the greenback to its lowest level since October 2014.
In addition to safe-haven bids for the yen, the dollar has
been dragged lower against its Japanese counterpart as prospects
of the Fed raising rates this month have been dashed by soft
U.S. data, notably the much weaker-than-expected May non-farm
payrolls report.
The Fed concludes its two-day Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday.
"The likelihood of the Fed hiking interest rates will be
very low while Brexit worries dominate action in the financial
markets," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"That said, the FOMC meeting will still garner attention as
it will give the market a chance to gauge the Fed's stance on
rate hikes at the July meeting and beyond."
The Australian dollar was more or less stable, partially
shielded as their relatively high interest rates helped offset
some of the turbulence from ongoing risk aversion.
The Aussie traded at $0.7351, within reach of a
one-month high of $0.7505 touched last week when the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) appeared less dovish than some had
expected.
