* Sterling eases from 3-week highs vs dollar and euro
* Pound implied volatilities fall
* Markets look to Yellen's testimony
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 21 The British pound eased
against the dollar on Tuesday, a day after posting its biggest
daily gain in 7 years on the back of opinion polls that swung in
favour of the campaign for Britain to stay in the European
Union.
Two opinion polls on Monday showed that the "Remain" camp
has recovered some ground in Britain's European Union referendum
debate.
The implied probability of a "Remain" vote in Thursday's
referendum rose to around 78 percent after falling as low as 60
percent last Thursday, according to odds from gaming website
Betfair. For the latest Reuters news on the referendum including
full multimedia coverage, click
The British pound eased 0.1 percent in Asian trade
to $1.4658, having pulled back from a three-week high of $1.4721
set on Monday. It rose 2.1 percent on Monday, its biggest daily
gain since late 2008.
"The market is reacting to every twist in opinion polls but
trading is becoming choppy because people are avoiding taking
big positions ahead of the poll. Our options desk was fairly
quiet yesterday," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at
Societe Generale.
"Polls seem to suggest support for 'Remain' is rising, but
the truth is we won't now until we see the results," he said.
This is the third time the currency pair has tested the
$1.47-48 band since May and a clear break of those levels could
spark a wave of short-covering in the pound.
But traders also said any break may have to wait until the
markets see the results of Thursday's referendum.
"Until then, there could be more ups and downs," said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
The latest swing in opinion polls in favour of the "Remain"
camp also adds to the risk of an especially sharp market
reaction if the actual vote result, expected to reach markets on
Friday morning in Asia, were to go the other way, Murata added.
"As a risk, we have to be on guard on the Tokyo morning of
June 24... It could lead to a pretty serious situation if the
result turns out to be 'Leave'," he said.
The implied volatility on pound options have fallen notably
as investors see a diminishing chance of the "Leave" camp
winning. The three-month volatility last stood at 13.3 percent
, compared with a high of 18.5 percent last week.
The euro rose 0.5 percent against sterling to 77.31 pence
, regaining a bit of ground after setting a near
three-week low of 76.925 pence on Monday.
Against the dollar, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to
$1.1326.
The dollar index stood at 93.582, holding
above a one-month low of 93.425 hit earlier this month, as the
market awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. local
time (1400 GMT).
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 104.01 yen.
Earlier on Tuesday, the dollar slipped to 103.58 yen, bringing
the yen close to its 22-month high of 103.555 set last Thursday.
"At the root of the yen's strength lie diminishing yield
gaps between Japan and the U.S. Since expectations of further
easing in Japan have waned, Japanese exporters' bids tend to
support the yen," said Koichi Yoshikawa, executive director of
finance at Standard Chartered Bank.
After the yen's latest rise, Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Tuesday that Japan would respond to rapid currency
moves in line with G7/G20 agreements, although the country would
not intervene in the market so "easily".
The dollar briefly fell from around 104.10 yen to 103.85 yen
or so after Aso's comments, but later stabilised.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)