MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
TOKYO, July 6 Sterling extended its losses and gave up more than 1 percent on the day on Wednesday, on growing fears about the broader impact of Britain's vote last month to exit the European Union.
The pound was down 1.4 percent at $1.2836. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.