* Currencies very fluid as UK vote count flows in
* Safe-haven yen rallies, sterling slumps in sharp reversal
* 'Leave' vote ahead in early counting
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 24 Sterling reversed sharp early
gains while the safe-haven yen staged a rebound on Friday as
confidence that Britain will remain in the European Union was
badly shaken after early vote counts put the 'Leave' campaign in
the lead.
The leave vote is on 50.8 percent, versus 49.2 percent for
the remain vote, after 13 of 382 counting areas, plus partial
BBC northern Irish figures were taken into account, according to
Reuters calculation.
In a dramatic turnaround, the pound slid as far as $1.4297
, having earlier rallied to a 2016 peak of $1.5033. It
has since found a very tentative footing just above $1.4500.
Against the yen, it skidded to 152.93 from an
early high of 160.14. The euro rocketed to 79.18 pence
, reversing from just below 76.00.
"Markets are incredibly nervous now and it's definitely tin
hats time. If 'Leave' wins there will be carnage for cable (U.S.
dollar/sterling)," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX
Capital.
As Brexit anxiety grew, so too has demand for the safe-haven
yen, which jumped on the greenback and euro.
The dollar dropped to 104.92 yen, pulling well away
from an early high of 106.875. The euro fell to 118.40 yen
from 122.000.
The Australian dollar, often sold off in times of heightened
market stress, fell heavily against the dollar and yen. It shed
more than a full cent to $0.7533. On the yen, it was
back below 79.00, having turned around from 81.61
yen.
"It's very jittery and I suppose that's very much going to
be the order of the day until we see final results being
announced," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at
Westpac in Sydney.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo and Rebecca
Howard in Wellington, Editing by Eric Meijer)