* GBP/USD down more than 2 percent, eyes 31-year low
* Euro slips along with the bearish pound
* Focus on political uncertainty in Europe
* Safe-haven yen buoyant, Aussie weakens
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 27 The pound remained under siege on
Monday, sliding back toward a 31-year low, reflecting the deeply
bearish mood of investors after Britain opted to exit the
European Union, triggering shockwaves across global markets.
The euro was also under pressure, pulled down by sterling,
as Brexit clouded the future of the European Union.
Sterling was down 2.3 percent at $1.3381, within
shot of $1.3228 plumbed on Friday, its lowest since 1985. The
pound dropped as much as 11 percent on Friday as positions
betting on Britain remaining in the EU were reversed en masse.
The impact from Brexit - which also generated much turmoil
in global equity, commodity and bond markets - was expected to
grow due to its likely negative effect on the European economic
and political landscape.
"The focus now falls on Europe, where Brexit could cause a
domino effect of states wanting to leave the union. While this
has already been talked about, the main concern for the currency
market is European political uncertainty leading to monetary and
fiscal policy paralysis," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst
at IG Securities in Tokyo.
Spanish elections delivered a hung parliament for the second
time in six months on Sunday, adding to political uncertainty in
Europe.
"As for the pound, it could probe fresh lows. The currency
could fall further as the Bank of England may cut interest rates
to support the economy in the wake of Brexit," Ishikawa said.
Many economists forecast Brexit would at least temporarily
reduce UK growth. Goldman saw Britain entering a mild recession
within a year due to a deterioration in its terms of trade,
scaled-back investment and tighter financial conditions because
of exchange rate fluctuations, and weakness in risk assets.
The pound was down 2.9 percent against the Japanese currency
at 136.05 yen after reaching a 3-1/2-year low of
133.65 on Friday.
The safe-haven yen also rose against the dollar. The
greenback fell 0.5 percent to 101.680 yen after shedding
1.8 percent last week.
In a testimony to Friday's big swings, the U.S. currency
still remained in distance of 99 yen, its lowest since November
2013 touched that day.
"If the yen was to strengthen further, it likely won't be
due to speculative forces alone. The so-called 'real money'
Japanese investors could repatriate funds and add to yen
strength," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in
Tokyo.
But Fukaya said that it was too early to compare Brexit to
the Lehman and Greek financial crises, as it was unlikely to
result in the immediate collapse of financial institutions.
Market focus was on whether Japan would intervene to arrest
the yen's appreciation should it gain much more.
Japanese authorities have so far limited their action to
verbal warnings.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he has
instructed Finance Minister Taro Aso to watch currency markets
"ever more closely" and take steps if necessary, four days after
Britain's historic vote to leave the EU.
The euro was down 1 percent at $1.0997 potentially
crawling back towards $1.0912, the three-month low reached on
Friday.
The Australian dollar, vulnerable in times of risk aversion,
shed 0.9 percent to $0.7396 after losing more than 2
percent on Friday.
