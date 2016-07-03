* Aussie briefly flirts with 74 cents, back at $0.7468
* Final result of weekend election still up in the air
* Other major currencies steadier as Brexit continues to
fade
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 4 The Australian dollar got off to
a rocky start on Monday on heightened political uncertainty at
home while diminishing global anxiety over Brexit put sterling
and the other major currencies on a steadier footing.
The pound was little changed at $1.3283,
stabilising after an 11 percent plunge to a 31-year trough of
$1.3122 a week ago in the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to
leave the European Union.
While far less dramatic, Australia's general election on
Saturday produced no clear winner after more than two thirds of
the votes were counted, giving scaremongers a field day with
headlines such as 'Chaos Reigns' splashed across front pages of
some tabloid papers.
That gave investors an easy excuse to sell the Aussie, which
slid as far as $0.7410 in thin early trade, from
$0.7495 late in New York on Friday. It has since rebounded to
$0.7468.
"A hung parliament in Australia has not been historically
conducive to good governance and policy reform, and the risk of
losing the AAA/stable credit rating is not insignificant," said
Annette Beacher, chief Asia-Pac Macro Strategist at
TDSecurities.
"While the AUD could sag on the uncertainty, fiscal policy
tends to be a slow burn issue and the RBA on Tuesday is more of
a marquee event for the markets."
Almost all 37 economists polled by Reuters last week expect
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep the cash rate
unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent.
Yet, there are some expectations the central bank might
reinstate a clear easing bias, an outcome that should keep the
Aussie under the pump.
For the other major currencies, Brexit is starting to fade
as a driver with nerves soothed by promises of more stimulus
from the Bank of England and talk of UK corporation tax cuts to
offset the shock of leaving the EU.
The clear fallout from Brexit is that investors no longer
expect the Federal Reserve to hike U.S. interest rates this
year, while other major central banks are seen poised to ease
policy further.
Highlighting the theme of lower rates for longer, U.S.
Treasury yields plunged on Friday with the benchmark 10-year
briefly reaching a four-year trough of 1.382
percent, before closing at 1.461 percent.
The euro stood at $1.1130, versus $1.1143 on Friday,
and it was little changed at 114.29 yen. The dollar
was steady at 102.48 yen.
With U.S. markets shut for the Independence Day public
holiday, trading is expected to be subdued on the day. There is
no major data out of Asia on Monday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)