* Aussie briefly falls on cliff-hanger election results
* Other major currencies steadier as Brexit continues to
fade
SYDNEY, July 4 The Australian dollar got off to
a rocky start on Monday on heightened political uncertainty at
home while diminishing global anxiety over Brexit put sterling
and the other major currencies on a steadier footing.
The pound edged up to $1.3302, stabilising after an
11 percent plunge to a 31-year trough of $1.3122 a week ago in
the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.
While far less dramatic, Australia's general election on
Saturday produced no clear winner after more than two-thirds of
the votes were counted. Headlines such as 'Chaos Reigns' were
splashed across front pages of some Australian tabloids.
That gave investors an easy excuse to sell the Aussie, which
slid as far as $0.7410 in thin early trade, from
$0.7495 late in New York on Friday. It has since rebounded to
$0.7499.
"A hung parliament in Australia has not been historically
conducive to good governance and policy reform, and the risk of
losing the AAA/stable credit rating is not insignificant," said
Annette Beacher, chief Asia-Pacific macro strategist at
TDSecurities.
"While the AUD could sag on the uncertainty, fiscal policy
tends to be a slow burn issue and the RBA on Tuesday is more of
a marquee event for the markets."
Almost all 37 economists polled by Reuters last week expect
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep the cash rate
unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent.
Yet, there are some expectations the central bank might
reinstate a clear easing bias, an outcome that should keep the
Aussie under the pump.
For the other major currencies, Brexit is starting to fade
as a driver with nerves soothed by promises of more stimulus
from the Bank of England and talk of UK corporate tax cuts to
offset the shock of leaving the EU.
The clear fallout from Brexit is that investors no longer
expect the Federal Reserve to hike U.S. interest rates this
year, while other major central banks are seen poised to ease
policy further.
Highlighting the theme of lower rates for longer, U.S.
Treasury yields plunged on Friday with the benchmark 10-year
briefly reaching a four-year trough of 1.382
percent, before closing at 1.461 percent.
The euro stood at $1.1130, versus $1.1139 on Friday,
and it was little changed at 114.31 yen. The dollar
was steady at 102.62 yen.
But some traders say the impact of Brexit could take longer
to emerge given nothing concrete has been set after the
referendum, including when and how that will happen.
"Clearly, funds will flow out of the UK. The question is
where that would money will go. The recovery in risk sentiment
over the past week seems a bit risky. I would expect more
safe-haven buying in the yen," said Koichi Takamatsu, head of
forex at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
With U.S. markets shut for the Independence Day public
holiday, trading is expected to be subdued on the day. There is
no major data out of Asia on Monday.
