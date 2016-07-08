(Corrects date of Bank of Japan meeting in fifth paragraph)
* Consensus calls for June payrolls to rise by 175,000
* Yen shy of post-Brexit highs, with BOJ to meet next week
TOKYO, July 8 The dollar edged down against most
major currencies in Asian trade on Friday but remained on track
for a weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in
the session to see if the labour market is stronger than
previous surveys indicated.
The consensus forecast is for a 175,000 jobs gain for June,
according to a Reuters poll, but investors remain wary given the
negative surprise in the May payrolls report, which some expect
to be upwardly revised.
A report overnight showed U.S. private payrolls rose more
than expected in June and jobless claims were lower than
forecast.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was down 0.1 percent at 96.246
. But it was still poised for a 2.1 percent gain in a week
marked by volatile trade in the wake of Britain's surprise vote
to exit the European Union last month.
The perceived safe-haven yen inched down, as investors
pondered whether the Bank of Japan will decide to take further
stimulus action at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting
on July 29, and what form such steps might take.
"Cutting rates is one of the key options the BOJ may look to
when it eases policy next," strategists at Nomura wrote in a
note.
"After its adoption on 29 January, its negative rate policy
has not succeeded in improving investor sentiment, as concerns
over the negative impact on bank earnings were highlighted more
than its benefits," they said.
The dollar was 0.2 percent higher against the yen at
100.83 yen, still holding above its post-Brexit low of 99 yen
hit on June 24.
The euro added 0.2 percent to 111.64 yen, moving
away from a 3 1/2-year low of 109.30 logged after the Brexit
vote. It edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1071.
Recently battered sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.2942
, holding above 31-year lows logged earlier this week.
But some analysts expect it to drop as low as $1.20 in the
coming months as the Bank of England prepares to ease monetary
policy to blunt the impact of the Brexit move.
The Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent at $0.7499
finding its feet a day after S&P downgraded the outlook on
Australia's AAA credit rating to negative from
stable.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)