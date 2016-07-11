* Dollar edges up vs yen amid bounce in equities
* Yen shows little reaction to Japan elections
* Pound takes a breather, Aussie near 2-week high
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 11 The dollar edged up against the
euro and yen on Monday thanks to an improvement in risk appetite
amid a bounce in equities, but Friday' strong U.S. jobs data
capped the greenback longer term by firming expectations that
the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates anytime soon.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 100.69 yen after
sliding to as low as 99.99 yen on Friday in the wake of the U.S.
jobs report. The report was much stronger than expected with
jobs increasing by 287,000 in June, but it did not change the
view that the Fed may not hike rates this year, particularly
after May's payrolls growth was revised down to 11,000 from
38,000.
The euro was steady at $1.1043, recovering slightly
from Friday's low of $1.1002.
Japan's Nikkei rose 3.0 percent following Friday's
gains on Wall Street, where shares soared on views that the Fed
would not be in a hurry to tighten monetary policy.
"We still see the yen appreciating in the medium to long
term, but for the moment we see the market focusing on Bank of
Japan's policy and Japan's fiscal stimulus plans now that the
Japanese elections are over," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a
landslide victory on Sunday in an election for parliament's
Upper House. While the win is seen clearing the way for the
government to compile fresh stimulus measures, there are
concerns that revising the constitution could now be given
priority with economic steps taking a back seat.
Elsewhere, the pound steadied a little following the
post-Brexit turbulence which has buffeted the currency through
much of this month.
Sterling was little changed at $1.2940 after
crawling away from a 31-year low of $1.2798 struck last week.
Still, the pound was seen vulnerable in the longer term with the
UK still in the beginning stages of working out its future
relationship with the European Union.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.7555
, not far from a two-week high of $0.7574 reached Friday
on the greenback's broad weakening.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)