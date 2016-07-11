* Safe-haven yen on defensive as Nikkei rallies more than 4
pct
* Landslide win for Japan's Abe feeds stimulus hopes
* Worries also persist Abe may turn focus away from economy
* Beleaguered pound takes a breather, Aussie near 2-week
high
(Updates prices)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 11 The safe-haven yen fell on Monday
amid an improvement in investor risk appetite following a surge
in Tokyo stocks, but traders said the greenback will be capped
longer term by views the Federal Reserve will remain cautious on
interest rates.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 101.37 yen after
sliding to as low as 99.99 yen on Friday in the wake of the
U.S. jobs report. The euro was up 0.8 percent at 112.020 yen
Job creation in June was much stronger than expected,
increasing by 287,000 and easing fears that the U.S. labour
market may be faltering. But the report did not change the view
that the Fed may not hike rates this year, particularly after
May payroll growth was revised down to 11,000 from 38,000.
The euro was steady at $1.1045, after recovering from
Friday's low of $1.1002. The dollar index inched up 0.1
percent to 96.351, hovering near an 11-day high of 96.697
reached on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei rose more than 4 percent following
Friday's gains on Wall Street. Tokyo shares also reacted to
Sunday's election win by the ruling Japanese coalition which fed
hopes that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies, such
as fiscal stimulus, would progress.
"We still see the yen appreciating in the medium to long
term, but for the moment we see the market focusing on Bank of
Japan's policy and Japan's fiscal stimulus plans now that the
Japanese elections are over," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Abe's ruling coalition won a landslide in an election for
parliament's Upper House.
While the win is seen clearing the way for the Japanese
government to compile fresh stimulus measures, there are
concerns that revising the constitution could now be given
priority with economic steps taking a back seat.
"Abenomics", a series of reflationary policies designed to
boost the Japanese economy, had been a key factor that lifted
equities and weakened the yen after Abe took office in 2012. But
most economists believe it has done little to boost the broader
economy.
"The government's agenda could pivot away from Abenomics and
renew yen buying by foreign players. There was little reason to
sell the yen to begin with, as Japan has a large current account
surplus, the Fed is unlikely to actively hike rates and
fundamental risks smoulder in Britain, the EU and China," said
Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
While the yen could ultimately gain against the dollar, the
greenback would still appreciate against other currencies due to
such fundamental risks facing the global economy, Ishikawa
added.
Elsewhere, the pound steadied a little following the
post-Brexit turbulence which has buffeted the currency through
much of this month.
Sterling inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2964 after
crawling away from a 31-year low of $1.2798 struck last week.
Still, the pound was seen vulnerable in the longer term with
the UK still in the beginning stages of working out its future
relationship with the European Union.
The market is also bracing for the Bank of England to
potentially ease monetary policy to shield the economy from the
aftermath of Brexit, which would also weigh on sterling.
The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7564, not far
from a two-week high of $0.7574 reached on Friday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Jacqueline Wong)