By Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO, July 12 The yen hovered near a one-week
low against the dollar on Tuesday, in the wake of a weekend
election victory by Japan's ruling coalition that fanned
expectations of more economic stimulus including possible
monetary easing.
Gains in equity markets and an improvement in risk sentiment
also weighed on the safe-haven yen, which rallied after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union and adding to worries
over global growth.
The dollar eased 0.3 percent to 102.53 yen, after
rising to as high as 102.895 yen on Monday, the highest since
July 1. The dollar surged nearly 2.2 percent on Monday for its
biggest one-day rise against the yen since October 2014.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a new round of
fiscal stimulus spending after a crushing election victory over
the weekend. Increased public works spending adds to pressure on
the Bank of Japan to keep interest rates low.
Investors are now focusing on whether the BOJ will expand
monetary stimulus at its policy meeting in late July.
Market participants said the dollar's latest bounce against
the yen was exacerbated by short-covering in the dollar.
"In dollar/yen, there had been an excessive build up of
yen-buying positions and such bets are getting squeezed," said
Shinsuke Sato, head of FX trading group for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation.
Some market players will now probably be looking to sell
into the dollar's rally against yen, Sato said.
He added, however, that the dollar could bounce back if
upcoming U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve
officials appear to favour a Fed interest rate rise in
September, a view that has lost support of late.
While U.S. jobs data on Friday was much stronger than
expected, U.S. interest rate futures suggest that many market
participants doubt that the Fed will raise interest rates this
year, in the wake of Britain's shock vote last month to leave
the European Union.
Sterling eased 0.1 percent to $1.2990 but remained
above Monday's low of $1.2851, having found support after
Theresa May emerged as the only remaining candidate to lead
Britain's ruling Conservative Party.
The pound, which has hit 31-year lows since June's Brexit
referendum, bounced slightly on Monday on the news that the
Conservative leadership question could be resolved much sooner
than expected.
The euro held steady on the dollar at $1.1058 and
eased 0.2 percent to 113.45 yen, after climbing
nearly 2.3 percent on Monday.