* BoE expected to cut rates to blunt Brexit impact
* BOC holds rates steady, sounds more hopeful than expected
* Yen firms, pulling away from this week's low
TOKYO, July 14 The yen firmed in early Asian
trade on Thursday, while sterling was under pressure as traders
braced for a Bank of England meeting that is expected to deliver
an easing to blunt the economic fallout of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
The BoE is expected to announce a cut to its benchmark
interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent from 0.5 percent
when its makes its monthly policy statement at 1100 GMT.
While Wednesday's appointment of Theresa May as Britain's
new prime minister alleviated market participants' fears about
political chaos in the wake of last month's Brexit vote, many
economists say the UK could still slip back into recession.
Sterling eased 0.2 percent to $1.3123.
"Even if the BoE passes on a move Thursday, they'll prepare
everyone for easing later this year," Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York, said
in a note.
"If sterling rises because the Bank of England left interest
rates unchanged and some part of the market was disappointed,
the rally should be sold," she said.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, was steady at C$1.2976
against the greenback, after the Bank of Canada held interest
rates steady on Wednesday, saying it believed exports and
business investment would pick up even as it cut its growth
forecast for 2016.
Investors remained focused on whether the Bank of Japan will
expand its monetary stimulus at its policy meeting later this
month, especially after former U.S. Federal Reserve chair Ben
Bernanke, on a visit to Tokyo, told Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe that the BOJ has steps left available to support the
economy.
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to 104.06 yen, pulling
away from Tuesday's post-Brexit high of 104.98 yen. The euro
fell 0.2 percent to 115.48 yen.
Against the dollar, the European currency edged up 0.1
percent to $1.1094.
Waning exceptions that the Federal Reserve is gearing up for
further interest rate hikes have weighed on the dollar this
year, and investors' wariness increased after the Brexit vote
roiled markets.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Marker said late on
Wednesday that the central bank will likely opt for a "fairly
shallow" series of U.S. interest rate hikes, and that he wants
to "let it play out a bit" before backing a policy tightening.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)