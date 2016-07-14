* BoE expected to cut rates to blunt Brexit impact
* BOC holds rates steady, sounds more hopeful than expected
* Yen in sight of this week's post-Brexit low vs USD
TOKYO, July 14 The yen surrendered its early
gains in Asia on Thursday, while sterling pushed higher but
remained capped ahead of a Bank of England meeting that is
expected to deliver an easing to blunt the economic fallout of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The BoE is expected to announce a cut to its benchmark
interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent from 0.5 percent
when its makes its monthly policy statement at 1100 GMT.
Another key focus is how soon the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee could sanction a new round of quantitative easing,
said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets in Hong Kong.
"We're expecting August to be the delivery date, so any kind
of guidance on that front will be keenly watched," she said.
Wednesday's appointment of Theresa May as Britain's new
prime minister alleviated market participants' fears about
political chaos in the wake of last month's Brexit vote, and
helped sterling climb off its 31-year low of $1.2798 plumbed
earlier this month. But many economists say the UK could still
slip back into recession.
Sterling added 0.5 percent to $1.3212, rising off a
session low of $1.3105.
"Even if the BoE passes on a move Thursday, they'll prepare
everyone for easing later this year," Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York, said
in a note.
"If sterling rises because the Bank of England left interest
rates unchanged and some part of the market was disappointed,
the rally should be sold," she said.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, gained against the
greenback, which slipped 0.3 percent to C$1.2944. The Bank of
Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday, saying it
believed exports and business investment would pick up even as
it cut its growth forecast for 2016.
Investors remained focused on whether the Bank of Japan will
expand its monetary stimulus at its policy meeting later this
month, especially after former U.S. Federal Reserve chair Ben
Bernanke told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a visit to
Tokyo that the BOJ has still got measures to support the
economy.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 104.65 yen, pulling
closer to its post-Brexit high of 104.98 yen touched on Tuesday,
where some strategists say it remains heavy.
"Whenever the dollar approaches the 105 level, people will
be selling into this," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG
Securities in Tokyo.
"I don't think the Bank of Japan will do anything at its
meeting at the end of the month," he added, though Japan's
central bank could increase its asset purchases.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 116.20 yen. Against
the dollar, the European currency added 0.2 percent to $1.1106.
Waning expectations of the Federal Reserve delivering
further interest rate hikes have weighed on the dollar this
year, and investors' wariness increased after the Brexit vote
roiled markets.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Marker said late on
Wednesday that the central bank will likely opt for a "fairly
shallow" series of U.S. interest rate hikes, and that he wants
to "let it play out a bit" before backing a policy tightening.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)