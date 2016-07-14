* BoE expected to cut rates to blunt Brexit impact
* BOC holds rates steady, sounds more hopeful than expected
* Yen in sight of this week's post-Brexit low vs USD
TOKYO, July 14 The yen slipped to a three-week
low on Thursday on speculation of more stimulus from Tokyo,
while sterling ticked up ahead of a Bank of England meeting that
is expected to deliver a rate cut to blunt the economic fallout
of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
The dollar extended this week's gain to 105.54 yen,
up 1.0 percent on the day and hitting its highest level since
late June, as the yen was dogged by speculation that Japanese
policy makers could take aggressive monetary easing.
Possibly helping to trigger the yen's latest was a story by
Bloomberg that former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
had floated the idea of perpetual bonds with one of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's key advisers in April.
The idea under discussion was to make the government issue
perpetual bonds directly to the BOJ. With Abenomics widely
considered to have failed so far, traders are wondering if the
government and BOJ will come up with more radical monetary and
fiscal stimulus measures soon.
The dollar's rise accelerated after it broke above a major
resistance at 105.00 yen, sparking short covering by those who
had bet that heavy selling from Japanese exporters would block
the currency's advance.
Sterling added 0.8 percent to $1.3244, rising off a
session low of $1.3105.
The BoE is expected to announce a cut to its benchmark
interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent from 0.5 percent
when its makes its monthly policy statement at 1100 GMT.
Another key focus is how soon the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee could sanction a new round of quantitative easing,
said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets in Hong Kong.
"We're expecting August to be the delivery date, so any kind
of guidance on that front will be keenly watched," she said.
Wednesday's appointment of Theresa May as Britain's new
prime minister alleviated market participants' fears about
political chaos in the wake of last month's Brexit vote, and
helped sterling climb off its 31-year low of $1.2798 plumbed
earlier this month. But many economists say the UK could still
slip back into recession.
"Even if the BoE passes on a move Thursday, they'll prepare
everyone for easing later this year," Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York, said
in a note.
"If sterling rises because the Bank of England left interest
rates unchanged and some part of the market was disappointed,
the rally should be sold," she said.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, gained against the
greenback, which slipped 0.3 percent to C$1.2944. The Bank of
Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday, saying it
believed exports and business investment would pick up even as
it cut its growth forecast for 2016.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 116.20 yen. Against
the dollar, the European currency added 0.2 percent to $1.1106.
Waning expectations of the Federal Reserve delivering
further interest rate hikes have weighed on the dollar this
year, and investors' wariness increased after the Brexit vote
roiled markets.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Marker said late on
Wednesday that the central bank will likely opt for a "fairly
shallow" series of U.S. interest rate hikes, and that he wants
to "let it play out a bit" before backing a policy tightening.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)