* Dollar/yen pulls back from Thursday's three-week high
* Speculation about "helicopter money" has weighed on yen
* But sources say no chance Japan will resort to such policy
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 15 The yen eased versus the
dollar on Friday and was on track for steep losses for the week,
under pressure from improving risk sentiment and speculation
that Japanese policymakers could adopt more radical monetary
stimulus.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 105.46 yen, after
having set a three-week high of 105.935 yen on Thursday. The
dollar has gained about 4.8 percent versus the yen so far this
week.
The yen has been dogged this week by speculation that Japan
might resort to providing "helicopter money", which would
involve the central bank taking steps to directly finance
government spending.
While the yen has managed to regain some footing after
government and central bank officials directly involved in
policymaking said there is no chance that Japan will resort to
"helicopter money", traders will be keeping close eyes on any
fresh news on this topic.
"Any headlines related to Japanese policies will need to be
watched closely," said Shinichiro Kadota, FX strategist for
Barclays, adding that moves in dollar/yen will likely remain
sensitive to any such headlines.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar eased
against the yen, following reports that an attacker killed at
least 73 people and injured scores when he drove a truck at high
speed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks in the French
Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday.
The Australian dollar last traded at 80.27 yen,
down 0.1 percent on the day, and slipped to as low as 79.91 yen
earlier on Friday.
Against the dollar, the Aussie slipped 0.2 percent to
$0.7617.
A near-term focus for the Aussie, which is regarded as a
liquid proxy for bets on China's economy, is China's
second-quarter gross domestic product data and economic activity
indicators for June, due at 0200 GMT.
Sterling rose 0.5 percent to $1.3415, after having
risen 1.5 percent on Thursday as the Bank of England (BoE) kept
interest rates on hold, wrong-footing many investors who had
expected a rate cut following Britain's shock vote on June 23 to
leave the European Union.
Expectations that the BOE will ease policy soon, however
have helped temper gains in sterling, which remains below a
two-week high of $1.3480 touched on Thursday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)