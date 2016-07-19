* Yen hobbled by BOJ expectations, broad risk appetite
recovery
* Traders bet on GBP/JPY flows from Softbank-ARM deal
* Kiwi falls 1 pct after RBNZ housing steps
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 19 The yen hovered near 3-1/2-week
lows on Tuesday on a combination of growing expectations of
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, a broad recovery in risk
appetite and speculation about M&A-related yen-selling.
The New Zealand dollar was one of the big movers in early
Asian trade, with the kiwi falling sharply after the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand stepped up efforts to impose fresh curbs on
a hot housing market - a move seen as raising the chance of a
rate cut.
The yen traded at 106.20 yen to the dollar, having
fallen to as low as 106.33 in early trade, its lowest level
since June 24.
It is currently supported at its 55-day moving average at
106.34 but a break of that level could prompt traders to test
its June 24 low of 106.875.
Speculators have been betting that the Bank of Japan will
further ease its policy at the rate review on July 29, as the
government in Tokyo prepares new fiscal stimulus to boost the
economy.
Traders are also unwinding their safe-haven bids in the yen
as the initial shocks from last month's vote by Britain to leave
the European Union ebb, with U.S. shares hitting record highs
partly because Brexit has helped to quash expectations of
near-term rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Traders were also expecting yen selling from Softbank
, which will buy Britain's most valuable technology
company ARM for $32 billion in cash.
The British pound rose to 140.77 yen, having
recovered about nine percent from the 3 1/2-year low of 129.05
yen hit in the wake of the EU referendum.
The pound is steady against most other currencies and traded
at $1.3266.
The British pound also garnered support after Bank of
England policymaker Martin Weale said on Monday there was no
urgent need to cut interest rates.
The euro stood little changed at $1.1076 ahead the
European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
While the ECB is widely expected to keep rates on hold, some
bond traders speculate the central bank may need to address
scarcity of bonds it can buy, with more than a half of German
bonds now ineligible for its asset purchase.
The dollar index was found reasonable support but lacked
momentum to test its four-month high marked last week.
The index stood at 96.58, below its July 11
high of 96.793.
"Although U.S. payrolls data published earlier this month
was pretty strong, some U.S. data released after the British
referendum shows some weakness. The markets will be looking to
upcoming data to see the strength of the payrolls data will be
sustainable," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief FX strategist at
Barclays Securities Japan.
Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar dropped more than one
percent after the the nation's central bank on Tuesday presented
proposed changes to existing mortgage lending rules to curb the
current boom in house prices.
The kiwi fell to $0.7027, its lowest level in three
weeks, as the measure is seen as boosting the chance of a rate
cut next month.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)