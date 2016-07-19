* Dollar/yen slips on profit-taking after rally
* Yen still hobbled by BOJ expectations, improved risk
appetite
* Kiwi slides as RBNZ housing curbs seen raising rate cut
chances
By Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 19 The dollar sagged
against the yen on Tuesday as investors took profit after its
recent rally, while the kiwi was dented by bets New Zealand's
central bank could cut interest rates next month.
The New Zealand dollar was one of the big movers in Asian
trade, with the kiwi falling sharply after the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand stepped up efforts to impose fresh curbs on a hot
housing market - a move seen as raising the chance of a rate
cut.
The kiwi hit a three-week low of $0.7014, and was last
trading at $0.7033, down 1.2 percent on the day.
The U.S. dollar retreated after hitting a 3-1/2-week high of
106.33 yen at one point on Tuesday, marking a gain of more than
6 percent from its July 8 low of 99.99 yen.
The greenback rallied from that trough as the yen buckled
under growing expectations of monetary easing by the Bank of
Japan, a broad recovery in risk appetite and speculation about
M&A-related yen-selling.
Some investors are now booking profits in the dollar,
following its hefty gains versus the yen, said a trader for a
Japanese bank in Singapore.
"There seems to be some sporadic profit-taking by overseas
(non-Japanese) players," the trader said.
The dollar eased 0.4 percent to 105.79 yen, after
hitting 106.33 yen, the greenback's highest level since June 24.
The greenback now faces resistance at the 55-day moving
average of 106.33 yen, but a break of that level could prompt
traders to test its June 24 high of 106.875.
Speculators have been betting that the Bank of Japan will
further ease policy at its July 28-29 meeting, as the government
prepares new fiscal stimulus to boost the economy.
Traders are also unwinding their safe-haven bids in the yen
as the initial shocks from last month's vote by Britain to leave
the European Union ebb, with U.S. shares hitting record highs
partly because Brexit has helped to quash expectations of
near-term rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Some traders were also expecting yen selling from Softbank
, which will buy Britain's most valuable technology
company ARM for $32 billion in cash.
The British pound last stood at 140.08 yen, down
0.5 percent on the day. Sterling has recovered nearly 9 percent
from the 3-1/2-year low of 129.05 yen hit in the wake of
Britain's EU referendum.
Against the dollar, the pound eased 0.3 percent to $1.3221
.
The euro stood little changed at $1.1077 ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
The dollar index has found reasonable support but lacked
momentum to test its four-month high marked last week.
The index stood at 96.547, below its July 11
high of 96.793.
"Although U.S. payrolls data published earlier this month
was pretty strong, some U.S. data released after the British
referendum shows some weakness. The markets will be looking to
upcoming data to see if the strength of the payrolls data will
be sustainable," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief FX strategist at
Barclays Securities Japan.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)