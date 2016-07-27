* Yen sags on expectations for BOJ easing and fiscal
spending
* Japan stimulus package to be over Y28 trln -PM Abe quoted
* Dollar/yen in choppy trade on Japan-related headlines
* Japan MOF denies it is considering a 50-year bond
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 27 The yen fell on Wednesday,
pressured by expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank
of Japan and amid media reports that the Japanese government
will soon unveil a $265 billion stimulus package.
Trading in the yen was choppy, with traders taking cues from
various headlines regarding Japan's economic stimulus package.
The yen fell after Japan's Fuji TV said Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe was planning to announce a stimulus package with a
headline figure of around 27 trillion yen.
Abe was later quoted by Jiji news agency as saying the
stimulus package, to be announced next week, would total more
than 28 trillion yen ($265.48 billion), including 13 trillion
yen of "fiscal measures".
That would be bigger than earlier reports of a possible
headline figure of around 20 trillion yen.
"We believe that current expectations are for the fiscal
package to be done in conjunction with expanded monetary
easing," said Lee Jin Yang, macro research analyst for Aberdeen
Asset Management in Singapore.
"This belief has been causing dollar/yen volatility with the
fluctuations in the reported size of the fiscal stimulus."
The yen extended its drop after the Wall Street Journal
reported that Japan was considering issuing 50-year bonds,
stirring renewed market speculation about the possibility of
debt monetisation, but later pared some losses after the
Ministry of Finance denied that it was considering issuing such
debt.
The dollar last traded at 105.65 yen, up 1 percent on
the day. The greenback had risen by as much as 1.8 percent to
106.54 yen at one point, still some way off a six-week high of
107.49 yen set last Thursday.
The focus now is on the Bank of Japan's policy decision due
on Friday, with expectations running high that the BOJ will
expand its monetary stimulus.
"There's still room for disappointment from the Bank of
Japan," said Stephen Innes, senior trader at FX broker OANDA.
"The market's really building up expectations...We've seen
this many times before, these expectations can reverse very
quickly," he added.
Most market players expect the Bank of Japan to announce
more easing measures on Friday, including deepening negative
interest rates and increasing its purchases of riskier assets
such as stocks as well as government bonds.
But many also believe that any additional stimulus is
unlikely to trigger a sustained fall in the yen, given that the
currency strengthened even after the BOJ's surprise decision in
January to introduce negative rates.
The dollar was steadier against other currencies ahead of
the Federal Reserve's policy announcement later on Wednesday.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar edged
up 0.1 percent to 97.248, off Monday's 4 1/2-month high
of 97.569.
Positive U.S. economic data has increased expectations that
the Fed could raise rates in December, boosting the relative
attraction of the dollar.
Money market futures are pricing in a nearly 50 percent
chance of a Fed rate hike by December.
The euro held steady at $1.0989. Against the yen, the
euro climbed 1 percent to 116.15 yen.
($1 = 105.4700 yen)
