TOKYO Aug 8 The dollar strengthened against the
yen on Monday, extending its gains after bumper U.S. job figures
bolstered expectations of faster economic growth and raised the
probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase this
year.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 255,000 jobs in July, way above
economists' median forecast of an increase of 180,000 while
payroll growth in June was also revised up to 292,000, with
hiring broadly based across the sectors of the economy.
Against the yen, the dollar firmed to 102.13 yen,
gaining 0.3 percent in early Monday trade and extending its slow
recovery from Tuesday's three-week low of 100.68.
"The payrolls data puts markets on risk-on mode, making it
difficult to buy the yen for now," said Yukio Ishizuki, currency
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
The euro dropped to as low as $1.1046 on Friday, its
lowest level in over a week. In early Asian trade it stood at
$1.1091, flat from late U.S. levels last week.
The British pound dropped to $1.3021, its lowest
since early July, and last traded at $1.3078.
The dollar's broad gains put its index against a basket of
six major currencies as high as 96.522 on Friday,
rising 1.6 percent from its five-week low of 95.003 touched on
Tuesday. It last stood at 96.267.
Yet it is still less than halfway in its recovery from its
fall from four-month high hit late last month of 97.569 because
many investors think the Fed still has many hurdles to boost
rates when the world economy looks fragile
Uncertainty from Brexit and a slowdown in China are among
the risk factors that investors think are likely to keep the Fed
cautious.
Fed funds rate futures are pricing in less than a 20 percent
chance that the Fed will raise rates in its next policy meeting
in September and less than a 50 percent chance even by the end
of year.
"Markets think it will be difficult for the Fed to raise
interest rates when many other countries in the world are
looking to ease their monetary policies further," said Daiwa's
Ishizuki.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar held relatively firmer,
staying near its peaks in recent months despite the Australian
central bank's rate cut last week.
The Aussie stood little changed at $0.7616, not far
from its three-week high of $0.7665 hit just before Friday's
payrolls data.
A rise beyond its 10-week peak of $0.7676 touched on July 15
would push it to its highest level since early May.
Despite the latest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
Australia, the currency still has one of the highest interest
rates among the developed world, attracting investors seeking to
escape negative interest rates in Europe and Japan.
