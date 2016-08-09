* Dollar well above last week's lows
* Futures show even chances of US rate hike this year
* New Zealand seen cutting rates on Thursday
TOKYO, Aug 9 The dollar edged down slightly in
early Asian trade on Tuesday but remained supported by some
confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates later this year, while New Zealand's dollar inched up
despite an expected rate cut later this week.
Fed funds futures prices showed traders now see almost a
50-50 chance of a U.S. rate hike by December, according to CME
Group's Fed Watch tool. That compares with 30 percent as
recently as last week, before a better-than-expected nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.1 percent to 96.355
, holding well above last week's low of 95.003, which had
been its lowest level since late June.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 102.33 yen, well
above last week's low of 100.68 yen, while the euro was steady
at $1.1085.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, meanwhile, is widely
expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to 2.00 percent at its
policy meeting on Thursday, when regional forex liquidity is
likely to be thinner than usual due to a public holiday in
Japan.
Some 24 of 25 economists polled by Reuters are expecting an
interest rate cut. Economists expect rates will be 1.75 percent
by the fourth quarter and will then remain steady, although some
are predicting rates are headed even lower.
"The market is pricing in 100 percent probability of a cut
at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's meeting," Marshall Gittler,
head of investment research at FXPrimus, said in a note. "In
fact it's pricing in 100 percent probability of at least one
more cut this year after this one, maybe even two more."
"But with the highest interest rates in the G10 and risk
aversion calming down - meaning carry trades becoming popular
again - they have a lot of cutting to do," Gittler said,
particularly since the market is also pricing in one more rate
cut for the Australian dollar, the second-highest-yielding G10
currency.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7655
, while its kiwi counterpart added 0.2 percent to
$0.7148.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)