* Dollar steady as futures show even chances of Dec US rate
hike
* Sterling skids on BOE policymaker's rate cut remarks
* New Zealand central bank seen cutting rates on Thursday
* Aussie slips on business confidence survey
TOKYO, Aug 9 Sterling skidded in Asia on Tuesday
on speculation of further UK policy easing, while the dollar
held its ground amid growing confidence that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could raise interest rates later this year.
Sterling slipped 0.4 percent to $1.2981 after Bank
of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said in an op-ed for the
Times that more quantitative easing was likely to be required if
the UK's economic decline worsens.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, erased earlier slight losses and
edged up 0.1 percent to 96.474.
It held well above last week's low of 95.003, which was its
lowest since late June.
Fed funds futures prices showed traders now see almost a
50-50 chance of a U.S. rate hike by December, according to CME
Group's Fed Watch tool. That compares with 30 percent as
recently as last week, before the better-than-expected nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday.
The dollar was steady at 102.42 yen, a good distance
above last week's low of 100.68 yen, while the euro edged down
0.1 percent to $1.1077.
"A lot of people are taking summer vacations in Japan this
week, so volume is relatively low, and there aren't many
market-moving factors," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG
Securities in Tokyo.
New Zealand's dollar was steady despite expectations that
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut interest rates by 25
basis points to 2.00 percent on Thursday, when regional forex
liquidity is likely to be thinner than usual due to a public
holiday in Japan.
Some 24 of 25 economists polled by Reuters are expecting a
rate cut. Economists expect the policy rate will be cut again to
1.75 percent by the fourth quarter and then hold steady,
although some are predicting rates are headed even lower.
"The market is pricing in 100 percent probability of a cut
at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's meeting," Marshall Gittler,
head of investment research at FXPrimus, said in a note. "In
fact it's pricing in 100 percent probability of at least one
more cut this year after this one, maybe even two more."
"But with the highest interest rates in the G10 and risk
aversion calming down - meaning carry trades becoming popular
again - they have a lot of cutting to do," Gittler said,
particularly since the market is also pricing in one more rate
cut for the Australian dollar, the second-highest-yielding G10
currency.
The Australian dollar erased earlier gains and slipped 0.3
percent at $0.7625, while its kiwi counterpart was
steady at $0.7133.
The currencies largely shrugged off data from China,
Australia's largest trading partner, showing consumer price
inflation accelerated at its weakest pace in six months as food
prices rose at a slower pace.
"The Aussie is off on the weak business confidence numbers
from Australia. The Chinese numbers have had no effect," said
Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in
Hong Kong.
National Australia Bank's monthly survey of more
than 500 firms showed its index of business conditions dipped 3
points to +8 in July.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
and Kim Coghill)