* Dollar index not far from nearly 9-month highs
* December Fed hike chance seen at 78 pct -FedWatch
TOKYO Oct 26 The dollar took a breather in
early Asia trading on Wednesday, but was still not far from a
nearly nine-month peak against a currency basket as expectations
for a year-end rate hike by the Federal Reserve remained intact.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major rivals, stood at 98.721 after rising as high as
99.119 overnight, its highest level since Feb. 1.
The U.S. currency has been held up by growing expectations
the Fed is on track to raise rates by year-end, and even a
somewhat weak consumer confidence reading did little to dent
those views.
U.S. data released on Tuesday by the Conference Board showed
the consumer confidence index dropped to 98.6 in October from a
downwardly revised 103.5 in September. The market was pricing in
a greater than 78 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates
in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Given the recent strength of the U.S. currency on a dollar
index basis, "it will be interesting to note whether the Fed
makes any acknowledgment of the amount of financial tightening
that has occurred through dollar strengthening," said Bill
Northey, chief investment officer of the private client group at
U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana.
The euro was steady at $1.0886, after slipping to an
almost eight-month low of $1.0848 on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the dollar crept lower 0.1 percent to
104.13, down from a roughly three-month high of 104.87
yen touched in overnight U.S. trading.
Sterling, meanwhile, edged down 0.1 percent to $1.2177
, pressured by comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney. The governor cast doubt on expectations for more
monetary stimulus in Europe, saying that the BoE would
"undoubtedly" take sterling's weakness into account at its
rate-setting meeting next week.
Carney's comments helped send the pound to a two-week low of
$1.2082.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)