* Aussie inflation uptick quashes rate-cut bets
* Dollar index not far from nearly 9-month highs
* December Fed hike chance seen at 78 pct -FedWatch
TOKYO, Oct 26 Underpinned by expectations U.S.
rates will rise by the year-end, the dollar held steady in Asia
trading on Wednesday, just below a near nine-month peak struck
overnight, while the Australian dollar gained as inflation data
doused chances of a rate cut there.
Consumer prices rebounded by more than forecast last quarter
in Australia, while the annual pace of core inflation edged up
for the first time in over a year, leading investors to price
out almost any chance of a near-term cut in interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monthly policy
meeting next week and is expected to keep rates at a record low
1.5 percent.
The Aussie jumped to $0.7709 from $0.7645 before
the data. It was last up 0.5 percent on the day at $0.7684.
"We've seen Aussie buying against the crosses, so Aussie
outperformance is the main theme in the Asian session, with it
testing recent highs around that 77-figure area," said Sue
Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong
Kong. "The question, though, is whether it can sustain levels
above there."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major rivals, stood at 98.739 after rising as high as
99.119 overnight, its highest level since Feb. 1.
The U.S. currency has been bolstered by growing expectations
the Fed is on track to raise rates by the year-end. The market
was pricing in a greater than 78 percent chance that the Fed
would raise rates in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program, and even a somewhat weak consumer confidence reading
did little to dent those expectations.
U.S. data released on Tuesday by the Conference Board showed
the consumer confidence index dropped to 98.6 in October from a
downwardly revised 103.5 in September.
Given the recent strength of the U.S. currency on a dollar
index basis, "it will be interesting to note whether the Fed
makes any acknowledgment of the amount of financial tightening
that has occurred through dollar strengthening," said Bill
Northey, chief investment officer of the private client group at
U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana.
The euro was steady at $1.0890, after slipping to an
almost eight-month low of $1.0848 on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the dollar stood at 104.24, flat on
the day but not far from a roughly three-month high of 104.87
yen touched in overnight U.S. trading.
Sterling, meanwhile, slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2164
after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney cast doubt on
expectations for more monetary stimulus in Europe, saying that
the BoE would "undoubtedly" take sterling's weakness into
account at its rate-setting meeting next week.
Carney's comments helped send the pound to a two-week low of
$1.2082.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)