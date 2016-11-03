* Fed stays the course, but offers no reason to raise hike
bets
* Tokyo closed for public holiday on Thursday
TOKYO Nov 3 The dollar nursed its losses on
Thursday as deepening concerns about next week's contentions
U.S. presidential election overshadowed the Federal Reserve's
latest review where policy makers signalled they were on track
to hike rates next month.
The dollar edged up against yen with markets in Japan closed
for a public holiday, after skidding as much as 1 percent
overnight to its lowest since Oct. 10. It was last up 0.1
percent at 103.37 yen, inching away from its Wednesday
low of 102.99 and well off its Oct. 28 high of 105.53.
While Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, seen as the
status quo candidate for markets, remained ahead in many polls
before Tuesday's vote, some investors have begun pricing in the
possibility of victory for her Republican rival Donald Trump
An average of polls compiled by the RealClearPolitics
website showed Clinton just 1.7 percent ahead of Trump
nationally on Wednesday, with 47 percent support to his 45.3
percent. But a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on the
same day showed Clinton ahead by 6 percentage points among
likely voters.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as widely
expected in its last policy decision before the Nov. 8 vote, and
signalled it could hike rates in December as the economy gathers
momentum and inflation picks up.
Traders were pricing in a 72 percent likelihood that the Fed
will raise rates in December, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
"The U.S. dollar traded slightly higher after the FOMC
meeting but the Federal Reserve failed to impress so the
greenback still remains under pressure and risk of further
losses," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management.
"The central bank said the case for a rate hike continued to
strengthen and that inflation increased somewhat since earlier
this year, but they want to wait for further evidence before
raising interest rates," she said.
Some evidence could come as early as Friday, when the key
nonfarm payrolls report will be released. Employers are expected
to have added 175,000 jobs in October, according to the median
estimate of 106 economists polled by Reuters.
The euro was steady at $1.1094 after rising 0.6 as
high as $1.1123 on Wednesday, its loftiest peak since Oct. 11.
The dollar was nearly flat against the Swiss franc
at 0.9727 franc, after falling as low as to 0.9691 on
Wednesday, its lowest level since Oct. 3.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 97.409
after dropping as low as 97.178 on Wednesday, its lowest since
Oct. 11.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)