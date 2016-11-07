* Dollar/yen jumps more than 1 pct, euro/dollar down 0.5 pct
* Mexican peso surges vs dollar
* FBI clears Clinton after review of newly uncovered emails
* Latest news related to US elections lifts risk appetite
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Wayne Cole
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 7 The dollar jumped early on
Monday after the FBI said a review of newly discovered emails
did not change the agency's conclusion that no charges were
warranted in the case of Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a
private email server.
Markets have tended to see U.S. presidential contender
Clinton as the status quo candidate, and news favouring her bid
often boosts risk appetite.
The dollar was up 1.1 percent at 104.275 yen after
surging to 104.530 in early trade. It had declined to 102.550
last week as polls showed a tightening U.S. presidential race.
The euro was down 0.5 percent to $1.1089, knocked off
a four-week peak of $1.1143 reached on Friday.
The U.S. currency also won back ground against the Swiss
franc, which has served as a safe-haven along with the
yen. The dollar was up 0.6 percent at $0.9739 francs after going
as high as $0.9789.
"The dollar is being bought back on lessened prospects of a
Trump presidency. But so far it is not active buying, as Clinton
is likely to maintain a policy that prevents a strong dollar if
she is elected, and as economic prospects remain unclear," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities
in Tokyo.
"Uncertainty regarding the elections will remain until the
last minute, as a significant part of Trump's latest comeback in
the polls may not be related to Clinton's e-mail probe."
News of the emails had helped Republican Donald Trump narrow
Clinton's lead in some polls and unsettle markets globally.
There is great uncertainty about what a Trump victory in the
Nov. 8 vote might mean for economic policy, free trade and
geopolitics.
The Mexican peso has acted as something of a bellwether of
sentiment as Trump's proposed policies are considered to be
deeply negative for the country.
The U.S. currency was down 2.2 percent at 18.59 pesos to the
dollar, its weakest since Oct. 26.
Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar also
gained on the yen and euro in early trade, with the Aussie
climbing 1.1 percent to 80.04 yen.
The final NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday
showed Clinton holding a four-point lead over Trump. Clinton
leads by a slender 1.8 points according to Real Clear Politics'
polling average.
(Editing by Louise Ireland & Shri Navaratnam)