* Dollar pares earlier gains, slips
* Market braces for volatility once more votes are counted
(Updates prices)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 9 The dollar retreated on Wednesday
as brief gains gave way to anxiety after early exit polls in the
U.S. presidential election showed the final outcome was too
close to call.
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton scored
early victories on Tuesday in their bitter presidential race,
with Trump winning as expected in conservative Indiana, Kentucky
and West Virginia and Clinton capturing liberal Vermont.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 104.775 yen after
rising to as high as 105.250 when markets earlier put a higher
chance on Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the U.S. presidential
election before the vote count.
It fell to 102.550 against the yen last week when polls
suggested a tightening U.S. election.
The Mexican peso was volatile, with U.S. currency moving up
0.5 percent at 18.37 Mexican pesos after hitting a
two-month low of 18.24. The peso has since bounced back a bit.
The peso had suffered deep losses when the likelihood of a
Trump victory appeared higher. Trump has pledged to renegotiate
the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and
Canada, a move that could damage the economies of the
export-heavy nations.
The euro squared earlier modest losses and rose 0.1 percent
to $1.1039, after reaching a four-week high of $1.1143 on
Friday.
The dollar was down a fraction at 0.9776 Swiss franc,
a safe-have along with the yen, from an intraday peak of 0.9825.
"We are likely to see currencies swerve up and down today on
the state-by-state Electoral College count. The market seems to
have priced in a Clinton win quite significantly, but a further
improvement in odds of a victory could take dollar/yen to 106,"
said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo.
"But if Trump appears likely to win, dollar/yen could fall
towards 100, just as it did after the Brexit vote in June when
prior optimism cooled rapidly."
The markets will keep a particularly close eye on the
outcome in battleground states including Florida, Virginia,
Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada
and Arizona.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite,
nudged down 0.3 percent to $0.7741.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.2401, paring
earlier losses.
(Editing by Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)