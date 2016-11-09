* Dollar tumbles as Trump seen favoured in Florida
* Dollar/yen slides 2.5 pct, euro/dollar up 1.3 pct
* Mexican peso tumbles, swiss franc rallies
(Updates throughout)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 9 The dollar tumbled more than two
percent versus the yen at one point and turned tail against
other major peers in volatile trade on Wednesday, as Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump edged ahead of Democratic
rival Hillary Clinton in a tight U.S. election battle.
Trump held slight leads in the vital battleground states of
Florida, Virginia and Ohio, clinging to a narrow advantage over
Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the White
House.
The dollar was down roughly 2.5 percent at 102.430 yen
in a volatile day that also saw it rise to 105.480
earlier.
The dollar fell 1.2 percent against the Swiss franc, another
safe-haven, at 0.9660 franc.
"The catalyst behind the dollar's slide was reports that put
Trump ahead of Clinton in the battleground state of Florida,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"Risk aversion is in the air with equities tumbling."
The Mexican peso was volatile, with U.S. currency moving up
6.5 percent to 19.49 pesos.
Recently, the peso had suffered deep losses when the
likelihood of a Trump victory appeared high. Trump has pledged
to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)
with Mexico and Canada, a move that could damage the economies
of the export-heavy nations.
Investor anxiety has deepened in recent weeks on the
prospect of a Trump victory as the controversial businessman, an
anti-establishment political novice, is seen as a risk to global
growth as he has pledged to renegotiate trade deals, impose high
import tariffs and stirred fears of a currency war with China.
The Republican candidate has also stoked uncertainty over
his stance in foreign policy and immigration, while Clinton is
seen as a safe pair of hands and a candidate of the status quo.
Both candidates scored victories in states where they were
expected to win. Trump captured conservative states in the South
and Midwest, while Clinton swept several states on the East
Coast and Illinois in the Midwest.
But Trump's slight edge in Florida, Virginia, North Carolina
and Ohio gave him an early advantage in the state-by-state
fight for 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.
The euro was up 1.3 percent at $1.1163.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite,
fell 0.8 percent to $0.7698.
Sterling was up 0.5 percent at $1.2341.
