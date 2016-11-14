* US bond yields hit their highest level since January
* General risk-on mood benefits dollar/yen, Nikkei extends
gains
* Euro seen under pressure amid perceived European political
risks
* Dlr/yen hits 5-mth high, euro/dlr eases to 10-mth low
* Mexican peso pulls back as Trump waters down border wall
pledge
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 14 The dollar rose to a nine-month
high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, riding
climbing U.S. yields and seen to be at the cusp of a renewed
bull phase following Donald Trump's U.S. election win.
The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 99.471 after
touching 99.680, its highest since Jan. 29.
The greenback has soared on expectations that Trump's
administration would boost spending and lift inflation, which
spurred an elevation of Treasury yields.
The 10-year Treasury note yield rose to a
10-month high of 2.2 percent in Asia.
"What was expected to be a gradual dollar rise is going much
faster than expected after Trump's win," said Koji Fukaya,
president of FPG Securities in Tokyo. "With the possibility of
reflationary policies being enacted, the market is bracing for a
new bull phase under a different set of rules."
"While the dollar rise before the U.S. election was driven
to a large degree by speculators unwinding their positions, this
phase is more conducive for participants to go long on the
dollar anew," he said.
Trump's victory has lifted the cloud of risk aversion in
equity markets such as the United States and Japan, giving the
dollar a big leg-up against the safe-haven yen. The Dow
closed at a record high on Friday, while the Nikkei was
up 1.5 percent on Monday.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent at 107.500 yen, having
risen to 107.595, its highest since June 7. It had slumped to
101.190 on Wednesday in an initial reaction to Trump's win.
"It is probably a good idea to keep riding the dollar higher
while the Trump camp has not yet revealed any specific policy
steps," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo.
"The euro could be more easily exposed to negative pressure
amid concerns that the win by Trump, with his anti-globalism
agenda, could affect referendums and elections in Italy, Holland
and France next year."
The euro was down 0.6 percent at $1.0793 after
touching $1.0773, its lowest since early January.
Against the Swiss franc the dollar gained 0.4 percent to
0.9914 franc.
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7548
after seeing a one-month low of $0.7524. The New Zealand dollar
was down 0.5 percent at $0.7092 as the market waited to
see the economic impact of earthquakes that struck the country.
The Aussie had dropped about 1.6 percent and the kiwi shed
more than 3 percent last week against a broadly stronger dollar.
Currencies associated with the Trans Pacific Partnership,
(TPP) such as the Aussie and kiwi, came under additional
pressure after news on Friday that Trump's election had
effectively rendered the trade deal a non-starter for the U.S.
Congress.
Trump had made opposition to the TPP a centrepiece of his
election campaign.
The pound, which stood its ground against the
dollar last week, took a step back. Sterling was down 0.3
percent at $1.2566.
It hit a five-week high of $1.2673 last week as market focus
turned away from Brexit towards potential political risks in
Europe, amid expectations that Trump's win could strengthen
Britain's ties with the United States.
Emerging currencies including the South Korean won,
Indonesian rupiah and Singapore dollar remained on the
defensive, weighed down by the spectre of investor money being
siphoned away by higher U.S. rates.
The Mexican peso, however, pulled back from a record low of
21.39 pesos per dollar touched Friday to 20.76 as Trump
appeared to soften one of his controversial campaign pledges.
The U.S. president-elect watered down his promise to build a
wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, saying some areas could
instead be "fencing".
