* Stronger-than-expected US retail sales data boosts dollar
* Dollar/yen near 5-month high, euro/dollar near 11-month
low
* Bounce in commodity prices lifts Aussie from 1-month low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 16 The dollar stood near an 11-month
high against a basket of currencies early on Wednesday, after
upbeat U.S. data gave the greenback's week-long rally fresh
impetus.
The dollar index stood just below 100.26, its highest
since December, touched overnight. A move above 100.51 would
take the index to its highest since April 2003.
The greenback got its latest boost from
stronger-than-expected U.S. October retail sales data out on
Tuesday, which lifted Treasury yields and reinforced the outlook
for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 109.08 yen after
surging to a five-month peak of 109.34 the previous day.
The euro was steady at $1.0722, not far from an
11-month low of $1.0709 touched on Monday.
While the upbeat U.S. data helped the dollar, market focus
remained squarely on the policies of President-elect Trump.
"The retail sales number lifted the dollar but the currency
probably would not have felt much impact even if the data was
weak. The most important factor remains what kind of policies
Trump enacts," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
"The dollar is likely to be supported until the policies are
revealed. What is key for the dollar is the overall balance of
Trump's policies, as some may be viewed as negative for the
economy, like tax cuts."
The dollar index has risen for the past seven sessions,
hoisted by a jump in Treasury yields as Trump's victory last
week led the market to think that he and a Republican-controlled
Congress would embark on fiscal spending to boost the economy.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surged
above 2 percent this week to its highest since December.
Elsewhere, the pound tended to its wounds after being hit on
Tuesday as media reports refocused traders' attention on the
political risks associated with Britain's departure from the
European Union.
Sterling was little changed at $1.2453 after losing
0.3 percent overnight.
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7555
. The Aussie sank to a one-month low of $0.7511 on
Tuesday against a broadly stronger greenback, before pulling
back on a bounce in commodity prices.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)