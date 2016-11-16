(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Dollar index slips back from Tuesday's 11-month high
* Greenback takes breather after week-long rally
* Bounce in commodity prices lifts Aussie from 1-month low
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 The dollar retreated
from an 11-month high against a basket of currencies on
Wednesday, taking a breather from a week-long rally driven by a
rise in U.S. bond yields after Donald Trump won the presidential
election.
The dollar index slipped about 0.2 percent to 99.989,
easing from Tuesday's high of 100.26, the strongest level since
last December. A move above 100.51 would take the index to its
highest since April 2003.
With its rise on Tuesday, the dollar index had climbed 4.6
percent from a trough hit on Nov. 9, hoisted by a jump in
Treasury yields as Trump's victory last week led the market to
think that he and a Republican-controlled Congress would embark
on fiscal spending to boost the economy.
The market's focus remained squarely on the policies of
President-elect Trump and U.S. bond yields.
"The most important factor remains what kind of policies
Trump enacts," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
"The dollar is likely to be supported until the policies are
revealed. What is key for the dollar is the overall balance of
Trump's policies, as some may be viewed as negative for the
economy," Kadota said.
The greenback had gained a boost on Tuesday from
stronger-than-expected U.S. October retail sales data, which
reinforced the outlook for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike
in December.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2 percent to 108.98 yen
, after setting a five-month peak of 109.34 on Tuesday.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.0747, having edged up
from an 11-month low of $1.0709 touched on Monday.
"The dollar rally...is a function of U.S. yields and the
rise in U.S. yields seems to be slowing down," said Sim Moh
Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore.
That being said, it was still too early to tell whether the
market has already seen a near-term top in U.S. bond yields, Sim
added.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stood at
2.224 percent on Wednesday, having backed off from a 10-month
high of 2.302 percent set earlier in the week.
Elsewhere, the pound stabilised after being hit on Tuesday
as media reports refocused traders' attention on the political
risks associated with Britain's departure from the European
Union.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.2471 after
losing 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar last traded at $0.7557,
having pulled up from Tuesday's one-month low of $0.7511 on the
back of a bounce in commodity prices.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by
Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)