* Moderate U.S. inflation data pressures U.S. Treasury
yields
* Greenback underpinned by expectations Fed still poised to
hike
TOKYO Nov 17 The dollar caught its breath in
early Asian trading on Thursday, after charging to a 14-year
high against a basket of currencies on bets the Trump
administration will adopt inflationary policies.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major rival currencies, retreated 0.2 percent to 100.260,
after climbing as high as 100.57 on Wednesday, its loftiest peak
since April 2003.
The dollar also slipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 108.86
yen after notching a high of 109.76 overnight, its
highest since June 1.
"It seems that U.S. rates aren't rising as fast as they
have the past week, so it seems the dollar's strength and the
rise of U.S. rates are taking a pause," said Masafumi Yamamoto,
chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Japanese rates are also rising, so this is shrinking the
gap between U.S. and Japanese rates, especially the two-year
tenor," he said. "So as long as the BOJ doesn't show any strong
intention to cap the rise of the Japanese yield curve, or if it
is actually flattening, then this will cause further downward
pressure on the dollar/yen."
On Wednesday, the yield on two-year Japanese government
bonds, while still in negative territory, rose to minus 0.095
percent, its highest level since early February.
On the U.S. data front on Wednesday, U.S. manufacturing
output increased for a second straight month in October, while
the Labor Department said its producer price index for final
demand was unchanged last month as a rise in the cost of goods
was offset by declining services costs.
The moderation in inflation drove a flattening of the U.S.
Treasury yield curve, after yields on notes with maturities from
2 to 7 years rose to their highest since early January.
The euro added 0.1 percent to $1.07045 after dipping
below $1.07 overnight for the first time in nearly a year.
The euro could hit parity against the dollar next year, as
Europe contends with political uncertainty and a weak economic
recovery, Philip Saunders, Investec's co-head of multi-asset
growth, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on
Wednesday.
The dollar remained underpinned by expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to hike interest rates this
year, and might have to take further action next year as well.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said
he favoured raising interest rates and that the U.S. central
bank might have to hike more aggressively if the incoming Trump
administration enacts a fiscal stimulus.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)